Amazon plans to lay off another 9,000 employees





Amazon plans to lay off 9,000 corporate and tech workers by the end of April, adding to the 18,000 it has already cut at the end of last year and in January, the company’s chief executive, Andy Jassy, ​​said on Monday. said in a memo to employees of

The new layoffs, which represent less than 3% of the workforce, target employees in previously spared Amazon’s most profitable divisions, such as Amazon’s cloud computing and advertising businesses. The two business segments are far more profitable than Amazon’s core retail business, according to financial analysts and filings.

Jassy wrote that company leaders concluded an annual planning session last week that focused on cost and headcount rationalization.

A key tenet of this year’s annual plan was to get leaner while still allowing us to remain firmly invested in key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customer lives and Amazon as a whole. . .

For over a year, Jassy has been looking to cut costs at Amazon. The company rapidly added employees during the pandemic, prioritizing several projects with no clear way to make a profit. He has pulled back on expansion of the company’s warehouse operations and has suspended work on the largest phase of his second Amazon headquarters near Washington, DC.

Several tech companies are now cutting jobs after the Big Tech pandemic. A growing list: Alphabet, Microsoft, Zoom and Meta are tech giants that have cut jobs amid concerns about a slowing economy.

The company had a hiring freeze last fall and planned to furlough about 10,000 employees by November, but expanded the target to 18,000 in early January.

As of the end of 2022, Amazon had about 380,000 corporate employees, according to a person familiar with Amazon’s workforce.

Most of Amazon’s approximately 1.5 million employees are hourly workers supporting warehouse operations.

The tech industry is facing its biggest contraction since the dotcom bankruptcy in the early 2000s. Nearly every major tech company is laying off employees. Last week, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced plans to furlough about 10,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce. The company had already laid off 11,000 workers at the end of last year.

At Amazon, the first layoffs last year affected employees working on the Alexa voice assistant and devices, before working on plans for automated stores, drones and the company’s broader consumer retail business. spread to other departments, including the team in HR employees, especially recruiters, were also affected.

In its most recent quarter, which ended in December, Amazon reported little profit. This is in part due to the unexpected weakness of the cloud computing business.

Twitch, a live-streaming site popular with video gamers that Amazon acquired in 2014, said it was laying off more than 400 people, about 22% of its total staff. In an uncertain economy, user and revenue growth has not kept up with our expectations, Clancy said last week, when he was replaced by longtime Twitch leader Emmett Shear as chief executive officer.

Amazon shares fell more than 1% at the close of trading on Monday.

Jassy said management has not yet decided which workers to lay off, but expects to do so by mid- to late-April. He said the company may pursue limited hiring in strategic areas.

Kellen Browning contributed to the report from San Francisco.

