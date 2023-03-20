Pirelli refreshes P Zero Race TLR tires, claiming 24% less rolling resistance





Pirelli has updated their tubeless-ready P Zero Race TLR road bike tire. A new carcass structure reduces rolling resistance for 28mm tires by 24% compared to the previous generation.

The new P Zero Race TLR uses the same SmartEVO rubber compound as the conventional tire, but according to Pirelli, the new Speedcore construction uses aramid fibers for improved puncture resistance.

The new construction also allows for a thinner, more flexible casing and lower rolling resistance.

Tires are available in sizes ranging from 26mm to 32mm, depending on specification, with black or tan wall options.

Aramid fiber for added flexibility

Pirelli claims the new construction method reduces rolling resistance by 24% for 28mm tires.Pirelli

Pirelli says the placement of the aramid fibers ensures a better bond with the rubber compound and improves the tire’s mechanical properties.

Pirelli also claims this offers better puncture protection than traditional cotton or nylon fabric casings.

The new tire’s weight and its wet and dry grip are claimed to be the same as the previous generation tire, making it a reliable, high-performance all-rounder.

Pirelli will manufacture the tires alongside the existing, unmodified P Zero Race 4S all-weather tires at the Milan factory.

A low-profile tread pattern should also contribute to a fast-rolling tire.Pirelli

When we tested it in 2021, we rated the previous generation P Zero Race TLR, praising the tire’s light weight (299g), easy tubeless setup and excellent air retention.

We’ve also looked at compatibility with hookless rims on previous generation tires, making them a good option for use with modern performance wheelsets such as the Zipps used by the Trek-Segafredo pro team.

We were also impressed with the ride quality of the tires. Rolling resistance already felt as low as the best road bike tires, so his 24% improvement in the new version is impressive.

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR widths, prices and availability

The new P Zero Race TLR tires are available on 700c wheels in 26mm, 28mm and 30mm widths, with what Pirelli calls classic tan or with standard black sidewalls. It has a width of 32 mm that comes with black sidewalls only.

In line with the trend towards ever wider tire widths on road bikes, Pirelli will introduce 35mm and 40mm wide tires later this year. Pirelli did not provide weight information for the new tires at launch.

UK prices are:

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR, 26mm: 77.99 Pirelli P Zero Race TLR, 28 mm: 78.99 Pirelli P Zero Race TLR, 30 mm: 79.99 Pirelli P Zero Race TLR Classic, 26 mm: 79.99 Pirelli P Zero Race TLR Classic, 28 mm: 80.99 Pirelli P Zero Race TLR Classic, 30mm: 81.99

International price undecided.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bikeradar.com/news/new-pirelli-p-zero-race-tlr/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related