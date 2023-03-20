Awe-Night night graphics on the new Galaxy A series – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia





Photos and videos are your eyes on the world. They capture memories, emotions and stories that can be recalled over and over again. Every important milestone in your life deserves to be immortalized. Even the little things in life are worth documenting, whether it’s hanging out with an old friend, a family game night, a typical day at work, an OOTD, or a TikTok dance challenge.

In a sea of ​​aesthetically perfect Instagram feeds, you have to raise the stakes and create content that moves them. And now, the flagship-like camera features you’ve always dreamed of are coming to the all-new Galaxy A series!

Night graphics are amazing

Samsung is introducing its best-in-class night graphics feature to the new Galaxy A54 5G for the first time. The camera’s 56% larger pixel size means you can take crisp, clear photos and videos even in low light, so you don’t need noisy and blurry nighttime shots.

Meanwhile, the Auto Night feature on both the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G automatically transitions to night mode by measuring the amount of light around an object. Lose yourself in awe-inspiring nighttime cameras and relive the wildest parties with #withGalaxy.

Whether people want to take the perfect selfie or connect with super-smooth video calls, the Galaxy A54 delivers stunning detail thanks to its 32MP front camera.

Ready, Steady, Shoot

Thanks to enhanced image processing upgrades in both the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G cameras, blur-free night photos and stable, sharp video are within reach. A 1.6x wider OIS mechanically moves the image sensor in response to detected shake. Meanwhile, VDIS, upgraded to 833Hz on the Galaxy A54 and 500Hz on the Galaxy A34, digitally reduces the level of video blurring and distortion caused by erratic motion. .

Additionally, both models include an auto-framing feature that automatically adjusts the angle of view and zooms in on up to five people when recording video. Plus, the Galaxy A54 5G offers precise focusing for sharp low-light shots and film with 100% all-pixel AF that finds focus quickly.

post production party

Take your photos and videos from drab to fab with AI Image Enhancer for Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. Enhanced Photo and GIF Remaster works its magic with an improved image detector with a new engine optimized for low light, HDR, noise and more. The newly added GIF Remaster reduces noise levels and gives you sharper GIF quality. Use the enhanced Object Eraser to improve segmentation and repair performance and remove unwanted shadows, reflections and photobombers.

Galaxy A Series seamlessly share using Quick Share and One Drive, so you can continue editing your photos and videos wherever you are on your Galaxy device.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are versatile, accessible to everyone, a gateway to the best experiences, and packed with great Galaxy flagship features you’ll love. Experience the wonderful awe and awe now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/my/awe-night-nightography-with-new-galaxy-a-series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related