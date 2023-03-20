Discover Today’s Samsung Sale: Up To $850 Off The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra





samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just launched last month and will be available at today’s Discover Samsung event. This phone features a 6.8-inch screen compared to the standard his S23’s 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes a built-in S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a professional-grade camera. Smartphone cameras can shoot 8K at 30 frames per second. It also has a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions. (If you’re not sure whether to upgrade, check out our hands-on review of the Samsung S23 Ultra.)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200 and comes in storage capacity options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. For today only, get a free $100 Samsung credit with your purchase. Trade in your eligible device and enjoy up to $750 in instant trade-in credit.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with $100 Samsung credit, $1,200 and up

Samsung smartphone deals you can buy right now

If the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G isn’t what you’re looking for, there are many other Samsung smartphones on sale right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $400 on Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip, and some notable camera upgrades.The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 12-megapixel main camera and 12 It is equipped with two rear cameras of megapixel ultra-wide-angle cameras. The rear camera turns into a front selfie camera by simply flipping the phone over. Galaxy Flip 4’s Flexcam camera captures brilliant photos from a wide range of angles. It also offers a mode to take better pictures even at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass improves scratch resistance and durability. Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25W wired charging and supports 15W wireless charging. This is another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Save up to $400 on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 during Discover Samsung Spring Sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB), $1,060

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,220 and up Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a foldable design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than its predecessor and has a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. There is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The new taskbar is designed to make multitasking easier. A 120Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded into a flat tablet-like design).

Buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone now and get a free memory upgrade. You can also earn up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,220+, trade-in available (down from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy S22: $655 and up Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a quality camera, durable design and fast charging capabilities. One of the Samsung Galaxy S22’s gorgeous features is its aluminum Gorilla Glass construction. The perfect protection design for those who tend to drop their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $655 (down from $800)

You can also save 256 GB of storage on your S22 now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $754 (down from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $895 and up Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has all of the top-tier features included in the S22, plus a few extras like a larger display screen and larger battery capacity.The S22+ model also features an 8K camera. so you can capture every memory in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $895 (down from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $945 (down from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $988 and up Samsung

You can also gift the upgraded Ultra version if you really want to wow your recipient. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen compared to the standard his S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $988 (down from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,140 (down from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $399 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you capture great photos and videos. The phone also includes multiple layers of security to keep your device and information safe.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $399 (down from $450)

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the latest addition to Samsung’s A-series smartphone lineup. The ultra-affordable Samsung smartphone features a 6.6-inch display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. Offers 5G connectivity to improve performance and minimize latency.

The camera is also upgraded with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone will have a 13-megapixel front camera for better selfies. It also includes a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, $200

