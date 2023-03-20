Tools for the job: making 3D printing more mainstream in medical technology





After researchers at the Additive Manufacturing Center at the University of Nottingham were awarded a six million EPSRC grant, Ian Bolland asked chemical engineering professor Ricky Wildman to examine the implications of this for medical device manufacturers. .

The project itself will enable the development of a toolkit that will serve as an instructional manual to improve the pathway from research to development and clinical adoption. Identify how medical technology companies develop personalized medical devices.

Wildman began by outlining that the project was driven by industry needs, and why companies have adopted additive manufacturing, and in some cases not.

One thing we’ve found is that there is a lot of demand for 3D printing, but there are bottlenecks and some real problems with adoption. One of the major problems with it is the availability of materials.

Personalized, customized and effective medical devices are needed, but materials are not available and product development and route to market can be long.

The Center for Additive Manufacturing, a multidisciplinary research group at the University of Nottingham, feels it can address this issue with a toolkit, breaking the bottlenecks that prevent new and innovative engineering from being brought to the NHS. I think it helps to

The toolkit’s arsenal includes the ability to advise manufacturers on materials that can be used for a particular device or that can be 3D printed.

Simply put, it means giving a recipe that says, “Here are the ingredients you want to use, and here’s how to put it together.”

We are driven by this idea that 3D printing can be used to create these personalized devices. It’s very difficult for someone accustomed to traditional manufacturing to jump into his 3D printing.

So, a 3D printing guide for those unfamiliar. There are many examples of use in the medical field. These include device casings, prosthetics, or the development of novel dummy organs that can be used in medical education settings such as laparoscopic surgery training.

3D printing plays a very important role in the development of these medical products and their packaging, but Wildman says that in medical technology and its sister sector, pharmaceuticals, the process is probably still recognizing its potential. It is emphasized that

What we envision are devices with these other functions, possibly biofunctions, or functions other than just the structure that you get with packaging or prosthetics. For this project, I initially envisioned three products. Because at least in order to get this toolkit working, you have to set yourself the goal of making this kind of innovative product to really pull off what the toolkit is going to be. can be achieved.

The 6 million grants will help researchers create a platform that allows the industry to provide the materials and processes needed to 3D print medical technologies and devices on demand. Additive manufacturing can help create highly functional and smart products, such as (bio)pharmaceuticals, cell therapy/regenerative medicine, and (bio)catalysts, that were previously unachievable with traditional manufacturing methods.

The goal is a teaching toolkit that identifies how medical technology can develop personalized medical devices. To be widely adopted by hospitals, pharmacies and the broader NHS, it is important to accelerate performance to meet sector-specific needs and specific advanced features when manufacturing products with embedded advanced features. , the ability to dial up predictably and reliably. Researchers hope the toolkit will bring new technologies, such as prosthetic limbs, smart pills and intestinal patches, that can reconstruct tissue damaged by chronic disease.

Wildman continues: The real problem with trying to provide patients with complex therapies is that they have to use pills, injections and very large doses of peptides. First of all, we envision tailor-made pills that help get biologics into people. Imagine if they were packaged and shipped as pills instead of having to line up. So how easy was it in the pandemic?

This could mean that an intestinal patch could be used in this case.Wildman also suffers from a chronic intestinal disease in which stem cells can replace tissue, requiring 3D printing to replicate it. I gave examples of people and some of the more important parts of organizational chemistry.

The third product is a mini reactor. When manufacturing pharmaceuticals, you have to be very specific. Some drugs are very difficult to manufacture with high specificity. At the moment, what’s called a traditional packed bed is very large, with enzymes placed on beads placed in it. Running a reaction with a cylinder full of beads results in a highly uncontrolled set of conditions.

We envision these very small mini-reactors. Highly engineered, highly specific, it can be tailored to produce pharmaceuticals. ”

The project includes collaborations with Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and specifically three players in the 3D printing industry: Boston Micro Fabrication, Xaar, and Formlabs.

So what makes a project successful?

If we can show our industrial partners that this toolkit can help them create their products, they will be able to adopt it into their manufacturing workflows and that will be a true mark of success.

It’s no exaggeration to say that all 3D printing companies, all 3D printing printer vendors, are excited about the materials they can use in their systems, and the idea of ​​having better materials available.

