Google Summer of Code 2023 Call for Contributors!





Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2023 Contributor Recruitment is now open! You can apply during the registration period ending at 00 UTC.

The Google Summer of Code is a global online program focused on getting new contributors into open source software development. GSoC Contributors work with open source organizations on programming projects of 12 weeks or more under the guidance of a mentor. GSoC’s mission is to bring new contributors into the open source community through mentorship and collaboration.

Since 2005, GSoC has welcomed new developers to the open source community every year. The GSoC program has attracted over 19,000 contributors from 112 countries and 18,000 mentors from over 800 open source organizations.

2023 will be our 19th year in a row hosting the Google Summer of Code. We’re keeping the big changes we made for the 2022 program, but we’re making one eligibility adjustment described below.

More flexible project duration (10-22 weeks, not everyone has 12 weeks). Choice of project time commitments (~175 hours medium or ~350 hours large).For 2023, we are expanding our program to be open to open source software development students and beginners.

Invite open source students and beginners to the Google Summer of Code. Now that your application is live, remember some useful tips.

Read the program rules, FAQ, contributor guide and application advice. For inspiration on projects the contributor has worked on in the past, check out his new GSoC video introduction, GSoC organization highlight video, and community talk series. Review the list of 172 teaching organizations and use filters to sort by programming language (Python, C++, etc.) and category (data, development tools, infrastructure and cloud, security, etc.). Narrow the list down to 2-4 organizations and review their idea list. Please contact the organization using the contact methods listed on the GSoC site. Involve the organization early and often.

Interested contributors can register and submit project proposals on the GSoC site until Tuesday, April 4th at 18:00 UTC.

Good luck to all applicants!

Stephanie Taylor (Program Manager) and Perry Burnham (Associate Program Manager, Google Open Source Program Office)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opensource.googleblog.com/2023/03/google-summer-of-code-2023-contributor.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related