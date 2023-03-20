News: Allies take further steps to create NATO innovation fund, 20 March 2023





At the 2022 Madrid Summit, 22 allies launched the world’s first multi-sovereign venture capital fund, the NATO Innovation Fund. Since then, significant steps have been taken to fully establish the Fund by the NATO Vilnius Summit in July 2023.

Participating NATO allies recently by consensus appointed the first three members of the NATO Innovation Fund Board. So does Dame Fiona Murray, Associate Dean of Innovation and Inclusion at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Business. Dr. Roberto Cingolani is former Italian Minister for Ecological Transitions and founder of the Italian Institute of Technology. The Board of Directors will ultimately consist of a total of nine members. This board will support and advise the fund’s senior management team, which will be formed in the coming weeks. Global search firms True Search and Egon Zehnder are supporting efforts to identify senior management team and board leadership, respectively.

On Monday (20 March 2023), the fund chairman and the first two directors announced the decision to make the headquarters of the fund’s investment management arm in the Netherlands. Given the wide geographic mandate of the Foundation, further regional offices will be established throughout the Alliance.

NATO’s Assistant Secretary-General for New Security Challenges, David van Wiel, welcomed these announcements, which mark an important milestone in establishing this historic fund.

The NATO Innovation Fund itself is a financial partnership between participating NATO allies as limited partners and an investment management department built specifically for the fund. Participating allies have long agreed to base the partnership in Luxembourg. The fund will invest €1 billion in early-stage start-ups developing emerging and disruptive technologies and other venture capital funds developing dual-use emerging and disruptive technologies (deep tech). To do.

Dr. Klaus Hommels, Chairman of the NATO Innovation Fund Board:

As technology grows in importance in all parts of our lives, so does the need for digital and technological sovereignty. The NATO Innovation Fund is the first multi-sovereign venture capital fund to support emerging technologies and drive needed innovation in areas relevant to the Alliance’s strategic objectives. We are honored to be a part of this important initiative while continuing to support our talented founders.

Dr. Hommels is founder and chairman of venture capital firm Lakestar, one of Europe’s leading technology investors. He is the current Chairman of InvestEurope, the association representing European private equity and venture capital, and a member of the UK Capital Markets Industry Task Force. He has served as a member of many digital boards and think tanks, including the Security He Innovation Board of the Munich Security Council. Klaus is a frequent speaker in the European ecosystem promoting the need for greater sovereignty in funding and technology. Klaus has been recognized by the Midas List multiple times for his investments in companies such as Spotify, Klarna, Revolut and AirBnB.

Dame Fiona Murray, Director of the NATO Innovation Fund Board, said:

At this time of heightened geopolitical instability, we are extremely proud to be working with NATO on the NATO Innovation Fund. By building a multi-sovereign venture fund for the Alliance, we believe that venture capital is a powerful economic vehicle for forming emerging and thriving ventures in our economy, which is an essential part of our times. Ensure that it is focused on its mission: defense and security. An opportunity to contribute.

Dame Fiona is Associate Dean of Innovation and Inclusion and William Porter (1967) Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Business. She is Co-Director of her MIT Innovation Initiative and Faculty Director of her MIT Legatum Center for Entrepreneurship and Development. Dame Fiona is an Associate with the National Bureau of Economic Research and a member of the Prime Minister’s Science and Technology Council.

Dr. Roberto Singolani, Director of the NATO Innovation Fund Board:

The establishment of the NATO Innovation Fund, the world’s first multi-sovereign capital fund for technological innovation in NATO, will boost the exploration and development of new technologies for the security of NATO countries and the progress of our society.

Dr. Cingolani, former Minister of Ecological Transitions in Italy, founded the Italian Institute of Technology in Genoa and also headed it as its first Scientific Director. He was a staff member at the Max Planck Institute in Stuttgart and a visiting professor at the University of Tokyo and Commonwealth University of Virginia. Dr. Cingolani served as Leonardos’ Chief Innovation Officer and founded the National Institute of Nanotechnology at the National Institute of Physics. He has served as an advisor to research ministries and universities and to the European Commission.

