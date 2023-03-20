Three-year agreement gives UCR access to Google Cloud’s most advanced cloud computing resources for a flat subscription fee





Pioneering new ways to support research

Researchers across the country often struggle with the costs and queues of using supercomputer clusters. Today, UCR researchers can run their workloads on thousands of processors at any given time, and the cost is included in their contract with Google Cloud. With better predictable and contained costs, easy access to scalable resources, and the ability to collaborate seamlessly with colleagues, researchers can focus on envisioning solutions to their most pressing scientific challenges. increase. It’s a win-win for everyone.

That’s good news for institutions like Dr. Bryan Wong, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at UCR. Wong needs easy access to high performance computing for his daily research. To test the behavior and reactivity of materials used to make solar cells and other electronics, he runs quantum simulations on hundreds of computer processing units (CPUs) simultaneously.

Like researchers across the country, he typically spends hours writing a 10- to 15-page proposal requesting computer resources for supercomputer clusters and waits three months for approval. Sometimes he didn’t get as much time as he requested and the resources allocated were always expensive.His ITS new approach to researching computing services is much easier and has no time lag, he said. says Wong.

Through this new service structure, we aim to remove administrative barriers and provide quick access to infrastructure and services, allowing faculty and students to focus on their research,” said Gunkel. I’m here. The goal is to encourage more discoveries and grants, which in turn help UCR attract top talent.

The subscription agreement is part of a broader IT modernization effort with UCR, a key economic engine in Southern California and a leader in national scientific research. 26,000 students and his 1,100 faculty include two Nobel Laureates and 15 members of the National Academy of Sciences.

Gunkel said as part of its new strategic plan, ITS is investing in technology and services that will improve its research output, fund its campus, increase its global visibility, and attract prominent academic researchers. come to work at the university.

Drive 2-3x increase in compute and storage capacity

Gunkel expects this move to the cloud will improve ITS’ ability to deliver large-scale infrastructure, business intelligence, and research computing in a secure environment. A flexible, fixed-price subscription model allows ITS to quickly meet corporate and research demands and scale, while reducing the costs and headaches of server maintenance, access, and disaster recovery. He says the overall available compute and storage capacity will double to triple. The location-agnostic strategy will enable ITS to seamlessly migrate and deploy compute and storage his infrastructure to any data his warehouse (on-premises or colocation). Gunkel reports that ITS helped him migrate all of his data to Google Cloud in just two and a half weeks, in an initial pilot initiative at the UCR University Extension Center.

Transform higher education step by step

Our higher education system has a unique opportunity to leverage cloud computing to advance research. With access to advanced computational resources, researchers have the potential to analyze petabyte-scale datasets in minutes, perform more complex simulations and modeling, and develop new technologies faster and more efficiently. This will help unlock the power of scientific and engineering research to solve complex problems and foster innovation in America.

Today’s research discoveries will tomorrow be the next big breakthrough in our understanding of our universe, the health of our communities, and the advancement of our technology. I can’t wait to see if it will be born.

To learn more about how Google Cloud is driving innovation in research, see UC Riverside using Google Cloud to transform research and IT with the first subscription-based service of its kind. service has started.

