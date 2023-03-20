SESAR 3: New funding for 12 Leonardo research projects





As part of the new SESAR 3 research and innovation program for the digitalization of the skies of Europe, Leonardo won 10 of the 48 projects selected, and through Horizon Europe, the aviation industry and the European Union An investment of €350 million was made.fundraising program

These projects reflect the top innovation priorities outlined in SESAR 3 JU’s multi-year work program, including advanced air mobility, artificial intelligence for aviation, civil/military interoperability, and an aviation green deal. , demonstrating Leonardo’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. Leonardo has been awarded two further projects within his Connecting European Facility (CEF) provisions, dedicated to the development of a series of his SESAR JU Digital European Sky his demonstrator in the field of automation and virtualization.

Leonardo’s SESAR3 results are an important achievement, following the company’s positive results in previous funding frameworks since 2007, with 13 active projects currently underway in SESAR Wave 2 is.

In particular, Leonardo will coordinate the FCDI (Future Connectivity and Digital Infrastructure) project aimed at identifying and developing future technologies coming from the telecommunications domain to support and manage operational services in future air traffic management systems. To do. Performance requirements for communication systems are becoming increasingly complex and demanding and must be viewed as integrated systems that include air and ground solutions that converge on a common infrastructure and unified concept of operations.

Other projects refer to the topics of U-Space and Urban Air Mobility. Civil-Military Interoperability and Coordination MITRANO, Air Ground Integration and Autonomy ECHO 2 and Network TBO, Aviation Green Deal – GALAAD. Project AMPLE 3 is a master planning and monitoring project supporting the S3 joint venture to plan and report on deployment activities during both the industrialization and implementation stages.

