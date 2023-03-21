



After posting the layoff announcement, former Google employees formed a group called Laid off on Leave. Recently, some of his Google employees wrote an open letter to Pichai asking for better handling of these job cuts.

As recently as January, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced it would lay off 12,000 employees, about 6% of its workforce. However, the company’s CEO took responsibility for the dismissal.

Former Google employees who were laid off for medical or maternity leave said Google may not be willing to pay medical and maternity leave for previously approved employees, according to a recent update to a CNBC report. .

After posting the layoff announcement, former Google employees formed a group called Laid off on Leave. Recently, some of his Google employees wrote an open letter to Pichai asking for better handling of these job cuts.

5 things Google employees want from CEO Sundar Pichai

The open letter has so far been signed by 1,423 employees. Here is an open letter enclosing the employee’s request:

Mr. Sundar, the impact of Alphabet’s decision to cut its workforce is global. Nowhere is the voice of workers properly considered. As workers, we know we are stronger together than alone. As such, we are gathering all over the world to listen.

Specifically, we ask for the following pledges:

1) Freeze all new hires during the layoff process. First, we call for voluntary reductions in personnel and voluntary reductions in working hours before forced layoffs. Allow employee “replacements” to further avoid forced layoffs.

2) Give priority to rehire recently terminated Alphabet employees. Prioritize internal transfer options, prioritize access to jobs that don’t require reinterviews, and agree to fair exit packages.

3) Protect your colleagues from countries in active conflict or humanitarian crisis (Ukraine, Russia, etc.). Do not terminate employment if it could adversely affect visas and force workers to return to unsafe or unstable countries. Provide additional support for those workers who are at risk of losing their residency permits. We help you find jobs inside and outside the company and provide you with adequate gardening leave.

4) Respect scheduled leave (maternity, baby bonding, caregiver and bereavement) and do not issue notice until the leave is completed. Notified employees will be notified directly and given a chance to say goodbye to their colleagues.

5) Avoid the discriminatory influence based on gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic identity, caste, veteran status, religion, and disability;

We call on you and Alphabet more broadly to make these important commitments. Our company has long advertised a commitment to our users and employees doing the right thing. These commitments demonstrate that Alphabet adheres to the final line of our Code of Conduct: Don’t Be Evil.

We know this is within your means and capabilities.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sightsinplus.com/news/industry-news/google-employees-demand-these-5-things-from-ceo-sundar-pichai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related