Universities and companies work together to boost technological innovation





BEIJING, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Daily news report: A conference held in Wuhan on Thursday to promote the innovative development of industries across Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi provinces. Two platforms have been established.

At the Second Yangtze River Science and Technology Innovation Elements Conference, the middle Yangtze river basin online science and technology service platform and three regional university science park alliances were announced.

The 2nd Yangtze River Science and Technology Innovation Factors Conference will be held on Thursday in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

Several industry-academic research projects worth 67 million yuan ($9.73 million) were also signed to revitalize resources such as technology, experts and capital at the event.

Fourteen teams across three states competed in the main part of the conference, the Technical Finals. The competition aimed to integrate regional expertise and technology and build a quality ecosystem for the commercialization of technological achievements.

Another activity at the conference focused on digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing, presenting over 300 cutting-edge achievements.

We also held a roadshow with experts from the fields of science, technology and finance on eight achievements involving robots used in the construction industry to encourage organizations to invest.

Nearly 50 enterprises from Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi attended the event during the conference to meet their technical needs. Among them were Hunan Valin Wire&Cable and Hubei Hangpeng Chemical Power Technology.

They talked about technical hurdles with a team of experts from more than 10 universities, including Wuhan University of Technology, Wuhan University of Technology, and Hubei University of Technology.

The activity highlighted 100 innovative needs of businesses in three states. It also supported cooperation between companies, higher education institutions and scientific research institutions.

At a forum on the quality development of university science parks, Ge Lin, senior inspector of the Ministry of Science and Technology of Hubei Province, stressed that the park should serve and help develop world-class universities.

Chang Xuewu, chairman of the China University Science Park Alliance, presented the progress of such a park in 2022 and its development model, operation, enterprise incubation and commercialization of technological achievements.

Representatives from national university science parks in Hubei, Hunan, and Jiangxi shared their stories about the innovation of technological achievements commercialization and incubation. We also discussed topics such as the future of industrial science parks and the development of digitization platforms.

More than 300 people from science and technology authorities, research institutes, companies, service providers, financial institutions and investment institutions attended the conference.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Torch High Technology Industry Development Center and the science and technology departments of the three provinces.

Source China Daily

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universities-and-businesses-cooperate-to-boost-technological-innovation-301775907.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related