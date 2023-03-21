Apply for Google Summer of Code Kotlin project





news

Kotlin joins Google Summer of Code (GSoC) for the first time!

GSoC is a global online scholarship program focused on getting new contributors into open source software development. This is a great opportunity to work on his 12-week programming project with the Kotlin Foundation under the guidance of mentors from Google, JetBrains and Gradle, gaining experience in real projects in the open source community.

The proposed projects are:

Kotlin Multiplatform protobufsKotlin Compiler Error MessagesKotlin Multiplatform LibrariesGroovy to Kotlin Gradle DSL ConverterEditing Eclipse Gradle KTSImproved Parameter Transfer Support in Kotlin Plugin for IntelliJ IDEKotlinx-benchmark LibraryEnhanced API and User ExperienceUsing Kotlin Coroutines in the Debugger parallel stack

See the full list of projects

To be considered for one of these projects, submit your proposal between March 20th and April 4th.

Check out our main contributor guidelines to get started.

Check out the GSoC FAQ and program announcements. Familiarize yourself with the Kotlin language. Get to know the Kotlin open source community and explore general Kotlin contribution guidelines. See GSoC Contributor Guidelines. Check out the project ideas and choose the one you want. Please apply through the GSoC website.

See full guidelines

thank you! We are looking forward to your application!

