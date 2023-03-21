Haredi tech startup founder showcases innovation in London





The creators of a startup that uses AI to help readers with dyslexia and one that repurposes baby bottles to help premature babies in the hospital will showcase their tech companies at a showcase in London on Monday. Did.

The exhibition was unique in that its founders all hail from Israel’s ultra-orthodox (Kharedi) community.

21 ultra-orthodox entrepreneurs pitched to investors as part of BizLabs’ “scalerator” program. The program was designed to help his Haredis in Israel scale their startups.

Israeli Ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Tech Startup Roadshow in London (Credit: Dudy Braun Photography) Meet Entrepreneurs

Avraham Sheinfeld, CEO of Novotalk, is a 24/7 speech therapy service that helps people with speech disorders based on a real-life training platform where users can sign up to receive treatment at any time. , expressed excitement to announce at an event in London. .

“Ultra-orthodox entrepreneurs face many challenges, including understanding the product they need, exposure to investors, and language barriers,” says Sheinfeld. While being a leader, he also serves our religious needs. Expect more exposure to quality audiences and of course collaborations from the UK from this London event. This is certainly exciting. ”

Other companies include CyWat, which has developed a platform for real-time water quality and safety monitoring, and Shenanli, an educational technology company that offers interactive readers that can read books and articles and present them to listeners. . digital tutor.

Motti Eichler, who runs Bnei Brak and Achim Global, an entrepreneurial training initiative for Haredi entrepreneurs based in Jerusalem, lived up to this expectation.

“It is remarkable to see the start-ups that have joined this London roadshow and have been helping us connect with VCs, potential investors and companies in the UK,” he said. We are advancing and growing startups from within the Charedi community and this event in London certainly helped. ”

