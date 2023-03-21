Google Reveals 18 Chip Vulnerabilities That Threaten Mobiles, Wearables and Automotive





We’ll look at multiple vulnerabilities uncovered by Google’s Project Zero team and what you can do to mitigate the threat of attacks.

Google’s Project Zero is a collection of multiple critical vulnerabilities found in many models of mobile devices, including the Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Vivo, and several forms of wearables and vehicles that use certain types of components. I am warning you about

Project Zero reported 18 vulnerabilities in the chips that power these devices in late 2022 and early 2023. Of these 18, a total of 4 vulnerabilities were tagged as “highest severity” and could allow silent compromise over the network.

What devices are affected?

Here is the list of affected technologies:

Samsung’s mobile devices S16, S15, S6, X70, X60 and X30 series, including S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12, and A04 series devices Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices All vehicles using the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset

The four most severe vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to remotely compromise a device without requiring physical interaction at any stage of the procedure. The only thing an attacker needs for a compromise to take place is to know the phone number of the intended victim.

The remaining 14, while still bad, are less severe. To succeed, a malicious mobile he needs either a network operator or an attacker with local access to the device.

On the other hand, Google’s security research team believes that the most severe vulnerabilities allow skilled attackers to quickly create operational exploits.

Patching and Threat Scope

Google says patching depends on the manufacturer, but Pixel phones (for example) are already patched against CVE-2023-24033 in their March security updates. If your device hasn’t been patched yet, we have some suggestions for keeping your technology out of harm’s way. If your device allows it, turn off these two settings:

Wi-Fi calling Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE)

This helps prevent the risk of exploitation. One of the potential implications of disabling VoLTE is that it is now required by some mobile networks. If it can be turned off, it may result in poor call quality and lack of certain features or features, based on the information available. No, so this may not be much of an issue for some makes and models.

In terms of scope, depending on the country of origin of the device, it may not be running the vulnerable types of chips required for a successful exploit. The Verge points out that phones sold outside Europe and some African countries use something else entirely. In those cases, you should be fine.

