New Frontiers for Pharmaceutical Innovation by Investors





Global economic turmoil has meant that the relationship between investors and pharmaceutical entrepreneurs has become rocky.

Pharmaceutical companies and global health stand to benefit from new technologies, but it’s a tough time for investors, and even tougher for companies looking to invest. Near-zero central bank rates rose to 3% in the Eurozone, 4% in the UK and nearly 5% in the US. Further rate hikes are likely this year. For investors, trustworthy assets like government bonds have become much more attractive than volatile emerging stocks. Venture capitalists are becoming more and more discriminatory. That means pharma entrepreneurs who were inundated with investment opportunities just months ago are now competing for shrinking cash pools.

Figure 1: Venture capital investment in global pharmaceutical companies since 2018. Source: GlobalData.

2020 and 2021 were boom years in terms of investment, especially for the pharmaceutical supply chain. Amid the turmoil caused by the pandemic, the industry was ripe for new technologies such as his IoT devices that enable real-time monitoring of supply chains at scale. Thanks to visionary investors and early adopters in the pharmaceutical industry, it is now impossible to imagine cold chain distribution without this industry-changing technology. But those booms gave way to a contraction in 2022 as investors hesitated by rising inflation and supply chain pressures. GlobalData estimates the value of venture capital investments in pharmaceutical companies worldwide at $7.8 billion. This is a 32.5% year-on-year decrease and a 7.7% quarter-on-quarter decrease. The total number of investments made, 236, reflects a decrease of 26.6% for the year and a decrease of 4.1% for the quarter.

But there are some good signs. The Covid-19 pandemic has created a new appetite for pharmaceutical innovation, slowed by recent economic troubles, but ravenous compared to the average before 2020. mRNA technology is just the tip of the innovation iceberg. Research and funding for more advanced gene therapy is increasing. Additionally, mega-deal investments of $100 million or more are on the rise.

Figure 2: Mega investments in the pharmaceutical industry since 2018. Source: GlobalData.

Compare 2022 and 2019. In addition to increasing overall investment, mega-investors are making greater claims to pharmaceutical innovation. On average, mega deals accounted for 45% of his 2022 investments, compared to just 29% of his 2019 investments. future. Some regions and treatments have become particularly fertile growth areas. Knowledgeable entrepreneurs stand to reap huge profits.

Regional specialization

GlobalDatas Pharma Intelligence Center Deals Database reveals that the value of early-stage pharma venture financing deals increased 70% to $24.4 billion from 2020 to 2021. surpasses that of Europe. An early-stage Innovator Drug Venture Fund for APAC biotech saw him hit $9.4 billion, a 78% increase in deal value.

By 2022, economic uncertainty has changed the investment landscape. APAC and US biotech companies reported a 32% and 33% decline in total transaction volume, respectively, and a 59% and 44% decline in total transaction value. The value of venture funding rounds across APAC also fell.

Figure 3: Investment activity by region in the pharmaceutical industry. Source: Global Data.

Investment growth in the Asia-Pacific region has been restrained as capital seeks safer returns. Indices such as the US-based Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) and Europe’s Euronext Next Biotechnology Index (BIOTK) have seen volatility, with small- and mid-cap biotech stocks plummeting. Investors are cautiously approaching the biotech public market.

Against this backdrop, new specializations have emerged in local investment activities and fundraising techniques. For example, in APAC, industry commentators predict that the pharmaceutical sector, traditionally focused on genetics and manufacturing, will shift to cutting-edge technologies. The disruption has been catalyzed by China’s tough response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with capital pouring into tech-forward markets like Singapore, helping to spread a wave of innovation across the region.

Meanwhile, Europe’s lack of venture financing opportunities is forcing entrepreneurs to rethink their funding sources. Many European biotech companies rely on American stock exchanges for their listings. Initial public offerings (IPOs) are significantly larger across the Atlantic, providing companies with more capital to grow. Longer term, European investor conservatism towards non-revenue-generating companies could cement APAC’s rise. Investment activity increased in Europe in Q4 2022, but the availability of capital and the pace of his APAC innovation could put Europe in the shadows when it comes to pharmaceutical investment in the coming years. .

treatment trends

Reflecting regional investment trends, GlobalData’s analysis reveals that between 2021 and 2022, the value and volume of investment declined across virtually all therapeutic areas.

Figure 4: Investment activity by therapeutic area in the pharmaceutical industry. Source: Global Data.

With the exception of a slight increase in funding for genetic disease treatments, investor priorities remained unchanged, with oncology still the most actively funded research area. But the headline numbers hide some upward trends.

One of the key growth areas is the rise of genomics. Genomics is set to have a major impact on the understanding, prevention and treatment of a vast range of diseases. Cell and gene therapy, for example, will strengthen investments in oncology, with several such drugs currently in development. A GlobalData survey found that 17% of healthcare industry professionals believe that genomics will become a reality by 2023, spurred on the key role of genome sequencing in the rapid development and approval of his first Covid-19 vaccine. It turns out that we expect the pharmaceutical industry to have the biggest impact.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its many potential pharmaceutical applications has also captured the attention of investors. Poolberg Pharma is deploying AI algorithms on early-stage clinical data to prioritize and reposition respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidates. Also, a recent Phase I clinical trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis by Insilico Medicine used an AI-designed therapy and reported positive topline results so far. Collaborations with AI providers to make these candidates viable have snowballed into massive investments and vertical integration. For example, in early 2023, BioNTech announced it would acquire British AI startup InstaDeep for his nearly $700 million cost.

Finally, funding for virtual consultations has increased dramatically over the last few years. GlobalData analysis shows that virtual trials grew 50% year-over-year from 2020 to 2021. With nearly 6,000 such trials underway at the end of Q3 2022, and hundreds more in the pipeline, investors are increasingly interested in the underlying technology. Virtual care-related transaction value will reach $57 billion in 2021, up 137% year-over-year. Changes in the healthcare sector to reduce the burden on hospitals and minimize patient exposure to viruses such as COVID-19 were early catalysts. But the potential to increase the volume and convenience of trials by creating a robust virtual infrastructure could revolutionize the way treatments are brought to market, and investors are still keen to cash in.

What’s Next for Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurs?

Assessing the momentum behind pharmaceutical innovation can help entrepreneurs plan for the future, but many are still grappling with supply chain and cost pressures today. That means investors will be cautious and it will be harder to get loans. Companies looking to raise capital, expand reach, and remain profitable need to scrutinize operational efficiency.

A renewed focus on supply chain resilience can help pharma companies weather the current storm and prepare for impending change. A modern supply chain monitoring platform that not only provides an end-to-end view of supplier resilience and performance, but also allows you to identify and resolve costs and inefficiencies, incorporates AI technology to Enables the development of increasingly personalized customer engagement strategies. In a world where slender margins determine where investors invest and where they don’t, building an efficient and technologically advanced supply chain today will help fund tomorrow. increase.

Adalheidur Plmadttir, vice president of business development at Controlant, said trends such as the focus on cell and gene therapy and the use of AI technology have implications for the future of the pharmaceutical supply chain, which needs to accommodate more personalized treatments. said to be effective. Changes on the horizon include real-time unit-level tracking, large scale manufacturing ramps and the ability to use just-in-time delivery systems across production lines.

Pharmaceutical companies looking to attract investment, regardless of size, geography or research area, need to address these important trends. Plmadttir said putting a resilient and efficient supply chain at the center of his operations is essential. Real-time visualization platforms, command centers, and IoT devices are the foundation of a digitized, automated, and sustainable supply chain. That’s why some of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies are already working with Controlant.

Download the whitepaper on this page to learn why the supply chain of the future is at the heart of pharmaceutical innovation and how integrating the latest supply chain technologies is critical to growing your business.

