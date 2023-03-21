Google Pixel 7 on sale for as low as $449





As the days get longer, Google’s Pixel phones keep getting cheaper. The unlocked Google Pixel 7 retails for $449 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, and finally drops another $100 off with carrier activation to $350. increase. These are the best prices ever for a Pixel 7, a fast Android phone with a big 6.3-inch screen, great dual cameras (wide and ultra-wide), and Google’s own feature-rich version of Android. Offers exceptional value when you need it. 13. That’s the regular price of the mid-range Pixel 6A, which is also frequently discounted, but the Pixel 7 has a bigger screen, a newer processor and added features like wireless Qi charging. Please read our review.

If the Pixel isn’t flagship quality, the Samsungs Galaxy S23 Ultra also has some great discounts. . Alternatively, Samsung is offering it at its regular $1,199.99 price, with $100 instant credit to use toward a selection of included accessories. Samsung is also offering the S23 Ultra for as low as $399.99 for those who buy their phones at Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, with eligible trade-ins and additional deals to add or upgrade lines. increase. Granted, that $800 hefty discount comes in bits and pieces as monthly billing credits.

There’s not much to say about the S23 Ultra other than it’s one of the most prolific phones you can buy. It has an advanced camera system. However, if you love taking pictures of the moon, you might be picky. Please read our review.

Need a powerful laptop for your creative work and don’t mind choosing a last-gen model? 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro from 2021 for $1,999 ($500 off) at Best Buy and Amazon ) are sold at The new M2 Pro model has better specs but is more understated, so we feel it’s very worthwhile to hit the big savings on the 2021 model.

The base configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with 512 GB of storage, 16 GB of RAM, and the M1 Pro chip with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores. Powerful enough for creative apps like Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro, it comes with great features like a MagSafe charger to complement the four USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. Sure, you have to care about the screen notch, but it’s a modest compromise.

We mentioned discounts on some gaming controllers last week, but this newcomer is a little different. The GameSir G7 Wired Controller for Xbox and PC is available on Amazon for $37.99 ($7 off). GameSir isn’t a household name, but the low-cost gaming peripherals brand launched a great first round controller and made an officially licensed Xbox gamepad. It has mappable rear buttons and a comfortable rubber grip typically found on more expensive models.

What’s special here is that the G7 has two faceplates, white and black, that are user-interchangeable with built-in magnets, making it easy to customize the controller’s face with paint, markers, or stickers. Read our buying guide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/3/20/23648157/google-pixel-7-samsung-galaxy-s23-ultra-macbook-pro-xbox-deal-sale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related