Tech-based business owner committed to helping Birmingham Southern

Birmingham, Alabama —

As Birmingham Southern College struggles to survive financially, more people are expressing support. Owners of major technology companies across the state are stepping in to help the beleaguered agency. They are entrepreneurs leading 24 tech companies from Huntsville to Mobile. They all signed a letter to the Alabama Innovation Commission initiated by his Governor Ivey in 2020.

Leaders at Birmingham Southern College work to secure more than $30 million to help the state of Alabama, the only nationally-ranked liberal arts college, leaving students in a state of unease. It is written.

Overall, the mood on campus seems very, very uneasy. We are all very stressed because not only do we feel like schools are closing, but at the same time we are trying to study and learn as much as we can in Birmingham Southern. Leave a memory in case it has to close, said freshman Anne-Katherine Stevens.

Sanjay Singh is a former professor and current entrepreneur who has hired many BSC graduates. He said losing his College of Southern Birmingham would be a devastating blow to businesses in Alabama.

Birmingham Southern has a great history of producing great knowledge workers in everything from medicine, arts, culture, science and finance. And you can’t get rid of it,” Singh said. It’s a public-private partnership aimed at developing a skilled workforce for Alabama businesses, so it hopes the Alabama Innovation Commission will be able to fund private schools.

Artificial intelligence business owner and BSC alum John Painhart says many other institutions in Alabama are providing creative problem-solving tools that are desperately needed in the near future. does not say

If you were told you had to hire a college graduate from an Alabama-based college and then work with him for 10 years. I just graduated and I would hire BSC graduates, no doubt,” said Pinehardt.

Both Singh and Peinhardt say what Alabama businesses will need in the next decade is critical thinking and problem solvers who can adapt, learn, and guide us all into the future. They say it applies to all successful businesses, not just technology companies.

