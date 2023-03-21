March 2023 – News and Events





Lane, formerly of St. Joseph’s College, has served as interim vice president since August.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 20, 2023 — The University of Santa Clara has appointed Zenovia Lane, an expert in higher education and nonprofit industry, as the university’s first Vice President of Human Resources. She has been in this position on an interim basis since her August 2022.

Lane previously held leadership roles in human resources at St. Joseph’s College and Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

As interim vice president of human resources at Santa Clara, she helped the university successfully conduct the first phase of a market-aligned compensation review of more than 1,800 staff members. She has led HR through several key hires in the areas of benefits, employee development and health, payroll, compensation, and workforce planning. She also led a strategic review of HR roles and communications aimed at providing a higher level of service to the university community.

In appointing Lane to a role that will become part of the President’s Cabinet, President Julie Sullivan acknowledged the importance and priority of developing and implementing forward-looking, creative, equitable, and inclusive personnel policies and practices. I realized that it was getting higher. Lane leads the University in attracting and retaining a high-performing, diverse and productive workforce to support the University’s mission, Jesuit values, and long-term strategic goals.

“Zenovia’s advice and leadership in Santa Clara over the past eight months has been invaluable,” Sullivan said. She has helped us identify policies and best practices for attracting, retaining and rewarding the diverse and talented workforce we need to do our part. increase.”

Lane describes the university’s commitment to the mission of the Jesuits as “not just an educational organization, but a learning organization where everyone continues to grow and develop the best part of themselves to better serve us.” He said he was drawn to Santa Clara because he witnessed first-hand the university’s commitment to “being there.” community and the world. ”

“At Santa Clara, people are deeply invested in the long-term success of their institution. They care deeply about the student experience. We are deeply concerned, and they are invested in the continued personal and professional growth of the members of our community,” she added.

Prior to joining Santa Clara, he served as Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer of the Jesuit-founded St. Joseph’s College of Philadelphia, where he provided leadership on all human resources matters and served as an advisor to the President’s College Leadership Council. served as a member. There, she oversaw the development of a new comprehensive compensation strategy for all employees to ensure access to fair, competitive compensation and cost-effective benefits. She also oversaw the impact on her HR resulting from the merger of St. Joseph College and the College of Science.

Prior to that, Lane was Head of Human Resources for Equal Opportunities and Employee Engagement and Deputy Title IX Coordinator at Swarthmore College, Swarthmore. She advised university leaders through successful organizational change management and oversaw the implementation of an integrated talent management system. She led successful efforts at Quaker-founded colleges to improve management development, leadership and succession planning, employee relations, and communication strategies.

She is professionally recognized for her leadership on numerous HR industry committees, including serving as Past President of the Association of Colleges and Universities Professionals in the Eastern Pennsylvania/Delaware Chapter. She served on the Board of Directors of the Delaware County Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management for five years.

Lane began his career in the non-profit services sector and held increasingly responsible human resources roles at the Madeline and Leonard Abramson Center for Jewish Life (now part of Imperial Healthcare), a senior care services organization in Horsham, Pennsylvania. fulfilled. Family Services (now Liberty Lutheran) provides social services for children and families in the Philadelphia area.

Lane holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from West Chester University in Southeastern Pennsylvania and a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Walden University in Minneapolis. She is an adjunct professor at Widener College in Chester, Pennsylvania and loves mentoring young HR professionals.

Her fiancée, Ajene Prince, is the manager of Charter Communications. The couple are parents to daughters Zion and Amina, and the family’s little goldendoodle, Puff Daddy.

About Santa Clara University Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University is at the heart of one of the world’s most innovative and entrepreneurial regions, Silicon Valley. The university’s stunningly landscaped 106-acre campus is home to the historic Mission Santa Clara de Asis. Ranked in the top 15% of national universities by U.S. News & World Report, SCU has the highest four-year graduation rate in the nation and is ranked in the top 1% of colleges with the highest alumni salaries by PayScale. I’m here. SCU has produced an elite-level Fulbright Scholars and her four Rhodes Scholars. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, as well as postgraduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social awareness rooted in the Jesuit tradition of Catholic education. www.scu.edu.

