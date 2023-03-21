If Google unplugs Google Glass, will other AR wearables suffer a similar fate?





Remember Google Glass? When it was first released nearly a decade ago, everyone thought it would revolutionize the way people work. Google Glass was considered the pinnacle of technology ahead of its time and caused quite a stir when it was released.

To date, Google Glass has never achieved greatness. In fact, the product was little popular and eventually became just an accessory. For enterprise users, Google developed Google Glass Enterprise Edition and made it available in 2017.

Described as a wearable device that helps businesses improve the quality of their output and their employees to work smarter, faster and safer, the product quickly began competing with other brands on the market. rice field. Competing brands were not only cheaper, but most offered more features to their users.

And now Google has finally decided to unplug the Google Glasses. According to Google’s statement, Glass Enterprise Edition is no longer for sale and will continue to be supported only for the product until September 15, 2023.

There are many reasons why Google is doing this. Apart from plans to develop new versions of augmented reality glasses, there is also fierce competition in the industry.

Google Glass isn’t the only one affected

Today, AR glasses are manufactured by many big tech companies, including social media giant Meta. Chinese tech companies are also able to produce these glasses at a fraction of the price, ultimately boosting sales.

In fact, according to a Counterpoint Research report, mixed reality (XR) shipments in China will exceed 1.1 million units in 2022. According to the report, virtual reality (VR) remains the dominant segment, contributing more than 95% of his total shipments.

By brand, Pico ranks first with 43% shipment share, followed by DPVR with 36%. iQIYI, HTC and NOLO each achieved single-digit share. Volume growth was primarily driven by enterprise deals in the education and training sector.

Meanwhile, shipments increased in China, but IDC reported that global AR and VR headsets fell 20.9% year-over-year to just 8.8 million units. IDC believes this decline was not entirely unexpected given the limited number of vendors in the market, the difficult macroeconomic environment, and the lack of mass-market adoption by consumers.

Meta dominated the overall market with nearly 80% share, followed by Pico by ByteDance. But as the economy opens up leading to a decline in 2022, consumer and business spending has moved away from AR and VR headsets. Meta has announced a significant price cut for its headsets as demand is now expected to slow.

“Meta and ByteDance are competing in the VR segment, but Nreal has been able to slowly grow its presence by appealing to mobile gamers. We’ve been able to build a moat through our first- and third-party content, which is where other players like Sony and potentially Apple can offer meaningful competition, but in the long term, we’re going to see ByteDance and It will put pressure on other players, including Nreal,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers at IDC.

Ramon T. Llamas, research director for mobile devices and AR/VR at IDC, said: , and it’s not hard to imagine others following suit. Additionally, commercial users with multiple use cases, from onboarding and orientation to training and collaboration, may be drawn to it. However, given the still low market penetration of AR and VR, it could take a few cycles for mixed reality headsets to gain traction. ”

