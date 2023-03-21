Cherukuri Provides Office of Innovation Updates | US News | News and Media Relations





In a recent email to the university community, Rice’s Vice President of Innovation, Paul Cercli, shared the following updates about the Office of Innovation:

Dear Colleague,

We would like to update you on some of the new and exciting resources created through the Office of Innovation Rices. It is a university-wide organization founded to empower faculty and staff to develop innovative ideas, push intellectual boundaries, and create breakthrough technologies to improve science. world.

To achieve these goals, we will work with faculty and staff through numerous one-on-one discussions, meetings with Chairs and Deans, and other key stakeholders interested in growing the Rice innovation company. We are currently conducting surveys of faculty members within each school to find out what they think when they hear about innovation and what specifically we can do. Checking it up. Our initial research began within the George R. Brown School of Engineering. We will continue these surveys at the remaining schools this month for a comprehensive view of faculty needs for innovation across campuses. Keep an eye on your inbox for these surveys.

Based on our initial conversations over the past six months, we focused on developing several key resources and programs for faculty.

NSF ENERGY TRANSITION ENGINE ($160 million proposal). The Innovation Office will work with leading engineering faculty and in partnership with the Greater Houston Partnership to form a strong coalition of research universities and energy companies to create a 160 million dollar project aimed at rapidly translating net-zero technology. Created a $10,000 National Science Foundation proposal. From university to scalable technology.

Why it matters: If awarded, this will provide Rice faculty with funding, facilities and partnerships with the energy industry to accelerate the transition of clean technology inventions from the lab to the market.

rice nexus. Nexus is a new Rice facility initially invented by the Rice Faculty and placed in Aeon for the prototyping and scale-up of state-of-the-art technology. The details of Nexus features, funding and resources will be finalized based on what we learn from you in our surveys. Construction is already underway and the facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.

What Matters: Nexus includes workspaces, equipment, and cutting-edge tools, along with cutting-edge technical experts and business advisors to help you design, invent, and bring your technology to the real world.

US startup. Ion also offers an incubator space for early-stage Rice startups. Two of his Rice faculty-created startups, Motif (faculty founder Professor Jacob Robinson) and Synopic (faculty founder Professor Ashok Veeraraghavan), have already migrated to Ion. And in many more ways!

Why it matters: Low-cost incubators close to Ion’s campus offer a clear glide path for moving inventions from the lab to the market. If you are interested in splitting your company into Aeon, please let us know.

Vice President of Commercialization. The Innovation Office, in collaboration with his AVP of Technology Transfer in the Research Office, appointed the AVPC to ensure a smooth and rapid transition of patented inventions from research to innovation through technology marketing and expedited licensing. We are hiring. Rice start-ups or established companies.

Why it matters: Rice is already an elite research institution and our goal in creating this position is to make Rice the go-to name for both translational research and commercialization. You worked hard to ensure that your hard work had a clear trajectory and support to get to market. It involves creating processes and launching startups.

What next:

Texas Medical Center (TMC): With TMC leadership and lively discussions, Rice faculty and spinoffs in medical devices, digital health and biotechnology become part of the stunning TMC Helix campus and TMC’s translational R&D capabilities (TMC Venture Fund, Biodesign). You can learn more about this in our next quarterly update.

Do you have any comments, suggestions or questions? We would love to hear from you. Please email innovation@rice.edu.

