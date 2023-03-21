The big March update for the Google Pixel Watch is finally out





Google usually sends monthly updates to devices on the first Monday of every month, but for some reason this was not the case. The company waited until the third Monday of the month, but the big Pixel Watch update is finally rolling out today.

This feature, which supports fall detection, is the most talked about new feature, but it’s not the only one in the changelog. Let’s take a look at some of the other new features.

Even if your Pixel Watch is turned off due to low battery, simply press the crown to view the time. This will display a digital clock next to the red low battery indicator.

Always on display can be turned on in Settings or the companion app. It can also be turned on by rotating the crown. Activates the screen when the AOD is off and brightens the display in ambient mode. Optimized touchscreen sensitivity, battery saver now supports single tap, and new color correction and grayscale modes in display settings.

Over the next few weeks, Google will roll out an update to its clock app via the Play Store. This addresses the problem of alarming too early or too late. The company recommends enabling auto-updates for apps in the Play Store to automatically get them when they are available.

The new version has a security patch level of March 5, 2023 and a new build number of RWDA.230114.008.J2 for Japan and Taiwan and RWDA.230114.008.R1 elsewhere.

