Canadian Startup News of the Week (3/19/23)

Top Stories of the Week Regulators Force Silicon Valley Bank Canada into Liquidation, Paving the Way for Auction

The order was approved Wednesday after the Financial Institutions Authority of Canada took over permanent control of SVB Canada. The move to restructure SVB Canada comes after the Canadian buyer did not come forward.

As regulators take over SVB Canada, businesses still question impact

SVB Beyond companies with Canadian lines of credit, the SVB collapse is a start-up with US banking in SVB or legally resident in the US for tax purposes and using SVB. Ostensibly set up to influence Canadian companies.

CVCA CEO: Even as liquidity concerns subside, technology still needs an influx of capital given potential investor pullbacks

Many industry leaders, including CVCA CEO Kim Furlong, have called on the federal government to quell a possible “full-blown” liquidity crisis in the country’s tech sector following the SVB collapse. Furlong acknowledges that regulators have soothed concerns about SVB’s liquidity for now, but argues the government needs to expedite spending.

Quebec and Alberta Tech Sectors to Surge in Venture Capital Through 2022, Bouncing Against National Trends

Alberta tech companies raised a total of $675 million in 2022, according to new data from Briefed.in. This is an 89% increase for him from 2021 and a 121% increase from 2020. 2021, an increase of 76% from 2020.

BDC Appoints Svrine Labelle as Head of $100 Million Thrive Lab for Women Entrepreneurs

Labelle is focused on meeting with ecosystem players to understand where BDCs Lab can fill the gap for women-led companies.

Raine Maida and Senators Deacon Discuss Big Tech’s Control over Digital Creators (and News)

“We are in the middle of a new tech payola.”

As Congress seeks to pass new regulations in Bills C-11 and C-18, Our Lady of Peace’s Laine Maida and Senator Colin Deacon join a candid discussion of Big Tech’s influence on Canadian content. increase.

Dan Breznitz Unmuzzled: Canadian Innovation Corporation Architect Explains How We Got Here

“Let’s be frank. As a country, we are very good at inventing, but we are terrible at innovating.”

Dan Breznitz, co-director of the University of Toronto’s Innovation Policy Lab, explains why Canada’s innovation failures, the origins of CIC, and who he thinks should be its first CEO.

