What filmmaking and video advertising leaders need to know about virtual production technology





As new technologies suddenly flood the industry, leaders have a limited set of approaches to choose from. I like to chart them like this:

Leadership choices with new technology

Shane Snow

The most common reaction, dare I say it, is the intermediate reaction. One reason is that most people don’t know much about new technologies emerging. But if you are a leader, doing nothing is a choice in itself.

Today, AI is used to fully demonstrate these different leadership reactions (some leaders are fully embracing AI, some are fighting all out, some are The leader says, “Let’s wait and see”). But I’m keeping an eye on another technology he trend in my industry (movie production running a company called SHOWRUNNER).

This trend is called virtual production, and film studios, including those used for commercial advertising, use technology to bring virtual locations into the studio instead of sending staff to physical locations. It was especially appealing to filmmakers during the pandemic. It was also during this time that the technology became available to more industries. But now that pandemic restrictions have eased, the question is how should we embrace this technology in the long term?

This year, my colleagues and I conducted a series of surveys of 800 film industry professionals to assess their opinions on virtual production. The result was his 25-page report called The State of Virtual Production 2023. And the results reveal that the real choices leaders have in front of them are fewer sensible choices than the chart above.

Insight 1: Skeptics, Enthusiasts, and Holdouts are Divided…Unless They Have Experience with New Technologies

The first set of statistics to pop out of the State of Virtual Production report concerns the level of enthusiasm in the industry. Of the general population of filmmakers surveyed, about half are “excited” about the rise of this new technology, while 22.3% are “skeptical.”

New technology, attitude towards virtual production

show runner

But if you filter only those professionals who have used a new technology for a year (roughly one-sixth of the population surveyed), enthusiasm spikes and skepticism halves.

New technology, attitude towards virtual production

show runner

But the real kick comes when filtering for professionals with 3+ years of experience in the new technology. At this point, the number of respondents meeting his criteria was in the low double digits, so more data is needed to achieve statistical significance, but you should see a pie chart like this: Rarely.

New technology, attitude towards virtual production

show runner

When people gaining more experience with a new technology correlates with increased excitement about it, it’s a clear indication that the technology is here to stay.

Insight 2: The amount of work accomplished using this technology is increasing

When asked, more than 75% of filmmakers said they plan to do at least some work with virtual production technology this year.

Predictions for virtual production

show runner

And more than three-quarters of studio owners and operators say they plan to do more virtual production work this year than last year. 57% said they expect “more”.

Predictions for virtual production

show runner

These graphs probably explain data on the excitement of survey respondents. If you anticipate getting more jobs thanks to new technology, it can be exciting. But this second series of charts from her shows that the excitement is probably worth it.

Insight 3: The industry is at the beginning of a learning curve

While the survey asked a variety of questions about specific tools and techniques for virtual production, there are two things that all leaders in the film industry need to do before they fully embrace the new technology. High level stats popped out.

Thoughts on virtual production

show runner

These statistics show how uncertain people are about the quality and technical difficulty of virtual production.

Thoughts on virtual production

show runner

This tells me that some filmmakers will be playing a game of “wait and see” until other, more bullish early adopters have a clear understanding of these answers.

Important to remember. Disruptive innovation, as originally defined, starts with a more cost-effective low-end solution and increases in quality until there is no excuse to do things the old way. Slightly fewer people in the virtual production space believe that new technology isn’t cheap. As the cost of computing drops, so does the cost of virtual production.

But the data shows that when betting on virtual production technology, choosing to fight it is losing.

And for any non-movie industry readers reading this, that’s the general lesson of this post.

The choice to adopt new technology is really a choice of acceptance or ignoring, not acceptance or fighting.

In purely practical terms (moral dilemmas aside), the chart at the beginning of this post really only has a good option on the left. That’s because if a new technology ultimately fails to improve the industry, wasting effort in fighting it is a futile effort.

bet on new technology

Shane Snow

Instead of overinvesting and feeling stressed, it’s better to ignore new technology and stay focused on your goals.

However, when new technology is useful, adopting it early is a huge advantage. A rising tide creates an oversized reward for your initial oversized effort.

bet on new technology

Shane Snow

This is why many sensible leaders choose middle ground when it comes to new technologies.

Waiting for others to place their bets and only jumping in when things prove to be a luxury that organizations with the resources can afford. is costly. (See Kodak.)

The worst choice seems to be fighting new technologies and exhausting resources. (See Blockbuster.)

The full State of Virtual Production 2023 report is available here (free).

Shane Snow is the author of Dream Teams, speaker of Epic Keynotes, and CEO of SHOWRUNNER.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/shanesnow/2023/03/20/what-leaders-in-filmmaking–video-ads-need-to-know-about-virtual-production-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related