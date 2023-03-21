Google and LevelTen Energy Collaborate to Improve PPAs and Streamline Renewable Energy Procurement for Companies





Listen to Article 4 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive briefs:

Google is working with Power Purchase Agreement marketplace LevelTen Energy to pilot a new approach to requesting and negotiating PPAs. Both parties hope this will dramatically reduce the time it takes to reach a final agreement.

Google has leveraged its experience with corporate energy procurement to create a template for requesting PPA proposals designed to be more receptive to energy developers. According to LevelTen Energy Chief Operating Officer Jason Tundermann, starting with the first request closer to the final product should reduce back-and-forth negotiations.

LevelTen Energy has worked with Google to create a suite of software tools based on a pilot project with the goal of reducing negotiation time for other renewable energy buyers.

Dive Insight:

Google is a pioneer of virtual PPAs, introducing concepts like 24/7 timematch energy offsets, and is no stranger to innovation when it comes to PPAs. Last week, the company introduced another new but relatively simple concept. contract standardization.

A typical PPA negotiation can now take 10 to 14 months, Tundermann said. The transaction usually begins with the prospective purchaser issuing a request for proposal containing terms favorable to the purchaser. The seller responds with an offer skewed in the opposite direction. Reaching an agreement often requires several rounds of negotiation, including months of analysis of whether the terms of the proposed contract are viable. Due to the length and expense of the process, Tundermann said, renewable energy projects can fall through the negotiation phase, especially in today’s volatile environment.

According to Tundermann, Google’s concept is for prospective buyers to start with something a little closer to the end result. Google’s process, which included an analysis of his history of PPA negotiations over a decade and an engineering tool to facilitate the necessary technical analysis, was the basic idea, he said. .

The final state that LevelTen will support is PPA standardization, Tundermann said. One of the reasons renewable energy is not entering the grid fast enough is that contract negotiations take so long. In that context, project details, input prices, permits and interconnection studies are changing along the way. It is very difficult to negotiate a 12-month contract when the input price is changing under you.

So far, Google said in a blog post published Wednesday that this approach has cut Google’s negotiation time by about 80%.

Since this concept is essentially a one-company pilot, we cannot guarantee that other companies will achieve the same results. But by starting with a few basic assumptions designed to balance the risks and benefits of both buyers and sellers, Tundermann is ready to embark on a project, especially in the immediate aftermath of denial. For wealthy buyers, we are optimistic that we can facilitate negotiations and improve PPA success rates. close.

LevelTen is working on an update to its marketplace software that incorporates some of the learnings and tools from Google’s pilot. No release date has been set for the update, but Tundermann expected it to be available by the end of the year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utilitydive.com/news/levelten-energy-google-standardized-ppas-contracts/645386/

