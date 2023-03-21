Schnucks rolls out technology-enabled salad bar as it returns to self-service





Dive brief: Schnuck Markets plans to install tech-driven salad bars designed by Sweden’s Picadeli under the Schnucks and Eatwell banners at 22 supermarkets in Missouri and Illinois, executives from both companies said. said in an interview with Grocery Dive. The Midwestern retailer debuted its first self-serve station last Wednesday at a Schnucks store in Eureka, Missouri, and will open two more this week at Schnucks stores in Crestwood and Town and Country Missouri communities. I plan to be the president of a grocery chain deli and side dishes. Schnucks is already looking to expand its partnership with Picadeli, which will allow him to introduce the fresh food concept to up to 80% of its 114 stores, Wexler said. Dive Insight:

Schnucks began initial talks with Picadelis licensees about two years ago about the potential for the company’s futuristic gadgets in stores, but as the pandemic weakened its influence, it gradually phased out traditional salad bars. Wexler said he put the idea on hold until December, shortly after it began reintroducing it to . .

In the coming weeks, Wexler said, the company will use artificial intelligence to track sales patterns across all 16 take-out legacy salad bars to determine when to order products to ensure freshness. It will be replaced with a unit supplied by Picadeli US. Modular stations have covers that remain closed except when customers pick up items to prevent cold air from escaping. A digital tag with a description of each product.

In a side-by-side comparison, the open salad bar is more prone to dehydration. prone to exposure to potential airborne bacteria. The concept has a unique airflow that keeps food from deteriorating, but Wexler added that shoppers quickly reused the salad bar when Schnax brought it home.

Picadeli owns and maintains a salad bar, as well as serving all food items in stock.

The Piccadilly process offers greater control, resulting in faster turnover, better quality and less waste. Everything comes down to waste, he says, Wexler.

Schnucks is the third U.S. grocery chain to have a salad bar from Picadeli. Albertsons will become the first supermarket operator in the country to install units in December 2021, according to Picadeli, and currently has 17 stores in Safeway, Kings Food Markets, and Acme in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. There is a unit on site. According to Picadeli US CEO Patrik Hellstrand, Picadeli is following the deal with his three-store pilot for The Giant Company under the Ahold Delhaize flag.

Picadeli salad bar food and digital label.

Sam Silverstein/Grocery Dive

A concession stand in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and a Glatfelter Insurance Group office in York, Pennsylvania, also have Picardelli stations, Helstrand said.

Piccadilly announced plans to enter the U.S. market in early 2021, when the Salad Bar concept was already operating in about 2,000 European grocery stores.

Hellstrand and his partner, former McDonalds and Chipotle executive Mats Lederhausen, jointly own shares in Picadeli US through a holding company they control, Hejgreens. His Greenfood, the Swedish food company that is part of the investment firm Nordic Capital and runs Picadelis’ European operations, is his Hejgreenspartner in the joint venture.

Hellstrand said Picadeli US continues to plan to expand in the US and is in talks with Albertsons about bringing the salad bar to more locations.

When we got into this business we thought we could only perform well in the highest volume stores, Hellstrand says. I can.

