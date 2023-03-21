Google introduces collaborative partners in AI-powered workspaces





In February, Microsoft introduced new versions of the Bing search engine and Edge browser powered by ChatGPT AI. A few days later, Google announced its own conversational AI model called Bard. It was the beginning of a historic AI race.

Google continued its strong run last week with a number of AI announcements across multiple platforms and business units. Here we focus on developments that have the potential to change the way people work, collaborate and communicate. It’s a new set of generative AI capabilities for Google Workspace (previously called G Suite).

Google Workspace “Collaboration Partners”

In the announcement, Google introduced AI-powered writing capabilities to improve productivity, creativity, and collaboration for Workspace users. In this sense, Google refers to AI as a “joint partner.” Like other AI-powered productivity chatbots, it works with you to make suggestions, uncover insights, and summarize content. Collaborative partners that I really think need an easy-to-reference name, like Microsoft’s Copilot, will roll out to trusted users of Google Docs and Gmail first.

In Gmail, Workspace AI automatically organizes your inbox, summarizes threads, and helps you compose emails and replies. Gmail is very intuitive out of the box, so organizing and sorting threads is relatively easy. Still, I think less tech-savvy people will welcome giving commands to chatbots to accomplish tasks. Of course, the proposal is bound to be flawed (especially in the early stages) and will require user evaluation and refinement. You and the AI ​​work together to get it done. After all, it’s a collaborative partner.

In Docs, AI helps you brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite. This could be a game changer for those who are prone to writer’s block or just don’t have the time. As with any AI, there should be responsible guidelines for using AI to create original content in journalism, schools, and similar settings. But by harnessing the power of “collaborative partners,” computers and humans should be able to work together to improve the outcomes of both.

Google stresses that this isn’t the first time they’ve collaborated on Docs. Johanna Voolich Wright, her vice president of products for Google Workspace, said: she said in a blog post.

Google demoed features in other apps (see below), but didn’t specify when AI collaboration partners would roll out to other parts of Workspace beyond Docs and Gmail.

The future of workspaces powered by AI

As a longtime Workspace user and an observer of how others use it at work, I found that getting the most out of slides can be a pain for those who aren’t naturally creative. I know that The AI-assisted slide creator demo addresses this challenge by showing how users can create auto-generated images and insert audio and video.

Spreadsheets are another tool where users benefit from having an AI collaborator. For those dreading spreadsheets, AI can help generate formulas, classify data in context, and transform raw data into insights and analysis. This saves a lot of time and frustration in budgeting and planning for people outside the finance department.

For chats, AI helps create messages and responses and summarize notes in the chat space. Within a large organization, unanswered questions, action items, invitations, etc. can be surfaced and become useful features once deployed. We use chat as our internal chat feature at Moor Insights & Strategy and are excited to use the improved AI part. We hope to see it sooner rather than later than the threaded conversations that many of his Webex Chat users are enjoying, which are not yet enabled.

meeting killer

In Google Meet, AI helps participants stay focused by taking notes and recording details such as action items and follow-ups. For non-attendees, AI can reduce the number of meetings you have to attend by summarizing meetings to keep people up to date. Given that the volume of video conferencing has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, I think this will be very helpful for productivity. I can. And even if you don’t attend the meeting or are considered “optional”, you’ll be up to date quickly.

Manage content and data governance

Google’s AI-powered workspace tools give users control over both content and administrative permissions. This means AI-generated content can be easily edited, accepted, or changed for users, and even suggest a lighter tone or a more formal approach. For IT, administrative rights allow organizations to set custom policies to protect the privacy of user data and maintain customer control of data governance.

my view

The AI ​​race is heating up as industry giants continue to announce developments. However, Google seems to be taking a steady and cautious approach when rolling out features to the public. So while the company continues to showcase his AI advances in preview, the tool is only available to “trusted users” for now, with no general availability date specified yet.

Google’s broad vision for the future of Workspace is very well thought out, as is the company’s approach to fine-tuning its model with more user feedback and data before general availability. By focusing on Workspace instead of search and starting its AI advances, Google can solve the technology kinks without jeopardizing ad revenue.

I’m curious if and how the company’s homegrown TPU is in the equation. According to the company, Cloud TPU v4 Pods can run training workloads at scale and are up to 80% faster and up to 50% cheaper than alternatives. You can imagine how powerful it would be when applied to the workload above.

We were very impressed with the capabilities Google demonstrated in the Workspace AI Collaboration Partners demo. Given the recent monthly price increase for AI-free Workspace subscriptions, we are simultaneously disappointed by its limited availability (and understand why), and at the same time: I’m interested in that pricing model. I would love to try all the features. We look forward to continuing to watch the AI ​​race unfold.

Note: This analysis includes content from Patrick Moorhead, CEO and Chief Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy.

