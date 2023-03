Emerging Technologies Explained | Tech Talks & Innovation

(S. Phillips) –

What will the technology of the future look like? Batteries made from molten salts, fusion energy, 6G networks, synthetic biology and quantum computing could become as familiar as taking pictures with your cell phone.

These technologies are already reshaping the global economy and the US’ place within it, according to a new report from the non-partisan nonprofit Special Competitive Studies Project.

For the United States, it is imperative to stay ahead of the technology of the future to create an environment that strengthens privacy laws and upholds human rights, rather than aiding surveillance and interfering with democratic governance. The focus on emerging technologies also affects the US economy. There are many jobs in the countries where the platform was created.

Some of the key technologies that will be on the battlefield for the next decade include:

Artificial intelligence: Simply put, artificial intelligence (AI) is a computer that mimics the human brain but answers questions and solves problems faster than humans. To lead in AI, the United States needs computing power, powerful algorithms (programming), large, high-quality data sets, effective applications and integration, and the talent to create it all. Currently, the United States leads in algorithm development and talent development.

Next Generation Networks: Most American phones won’t run on 5G, but 6th generation (6G) broadband is here and could be 100 times faster. Low-earth orbit satellites can also bring wireless to millions of people and remote areas without cell towers. The People’s Republic of China currently holds more next-generation wireless patents than any other country.

Synthetic Biology: No single definition of synthetic biology exists, but most experts describe the concept as being able to create or modify organisms, whether it be to make rice more vitamin-rich or to create new drugs. , approaches, and tools. The United States continues to make strides in this area with companies conducting research and producing publications and patents.

Advanced Manufacturing: Advanced manufacturing involves integrating cutting-edge hardware, networks, robotics, and AI to create products more efficiently in the home. At the global level, the US has a slight edge in robotics, according to current data.

Fusion Energy: There is still no fusion clean energy available to power the sun, but the US has the majority of fusion companies and commercial fusion energy will be available in 2024 , and then put into the grid, it has the potential to become a world leader in this field. 2030.

Quantum Computing: A purely theoretical concept 30 years ago, quantum technology has become a practical reality, completing tasks in minutes that would have taken older generations of computers 10,000 years to complete. The United States leads the world in quantum computing patents and papers, but China has invested heavily in the field.

