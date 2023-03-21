Google raises YouTube TV prices by 12%





According to an email sent to subscribers on Thursday, Google said it plans to raise the monthly price of its streaming TV service, YouTube TV, by $8 starting in April.

YouTube TV subscribers see a 12% increase in monthly bills from $64.99 to $72.99. Google cited increased content costs as the reason for the price change.

In December, Google announced a multi-year deal with the National Football League to distribute the NFL Sunday Ticket beginning with the 2023 NFL season. Subscribers can choose as an add-on his package to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime channels within the regular YouTube platform.

According to the YouTube TV blog, as of June 2022, YouTube TV has reached 5 million subscribers and trial holders. The service first launched in February 2017 as an alternative to traditional cable TV. At the time, YouTube TV was priced at $34.99 per month. So the latest price increase represents a 108% increase from the original price.

Google’s announcement is just the latest monthly price increase among competing online streaming services. Below are some of the changes announced by popular streaming brands last year.

HBO Max. In January 2023, he increased the price of the ad-free plan from $14.99 to $15.99 (+7%). Disney+. In December 2022, we increased the price from $7.99 to $10.99 (+38%). We also introduced his low $7.99 pricing plan with ads. Hulu. In November 2022, we increased the Hulu + Live TV plan from $69.99 to $74.99 (+7%). In October 2022, we increased the price of Hulu with ads from $6.99 to $7.99 (+14%) and Hulu without ads from $12.99 to $14.99 (+15%). netflix. In November 2022, we introduced the basic plan with ads for $6.99 per month. In January 2022, we increased all existing plans. The standard rose from $13.99 to $15.49 (+11%). Premium increased from $17.99 to $19.99 (+11%). Apple TV+. In October 2022, the plan price will increase from $4.99 to $6.99 (+40%).

On the other hand, the general cost of cable is entirely dependent on the provider and package. For example, TV provider Cox charges $56/month for basic channels, while premium packages cost up to $139/month.

Whether you have YouTube TV, a cable package, or no live TV, you probably subscribe to a video streaming service. As of January 2023, about 89% of all U.S. households have subscribed to at least one of his services, according to Kantar, a marketing data and analytics firm. Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount+ were the services with the most new subscriber growth by the end of 2022, according to Kantar data.

