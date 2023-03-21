Made for You, By You – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia





Are you looking for a smartphone that gives you more freedom and flexibility in your daily life? Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23, offer new powers to completely transform your daily pursuits and passions. Provides a full-loaded smartphone experience.

From streaming, gaming to content creation, the Galaxy S23 series is a personalized smartphone, enhanced with the right mix of features to suit individual needs.

your inside out

Designing a truly unique everyday experience has never been easier. The extensive customization capabilities of One UI 5.1, found on all Galaxy S23 series smartphones, allow you to tailor your smartphone to suit your different lifestyle needs. Easily customize wallpaper, clock style and notification settings with live preview to create the lock screen of your dreams. You can also tweak your phone’s interface with new color and graphic options, add more fun to your messages with over 80 new emojis and 10 animation effects.

With One UI 5.1, the Galaxy S23 series unlocks greater user control with improved modes and routines to choose your own settings, styles and layouts for greater personalization and greater convenience throughout your day. For example, create an Exercise mode that automatically plays your favorite workout playlist whenever physical activity is detected, or Sleep, which tells you to mute all notifications when it’s time to unwind. You can create routines. From work days to grocery shopping, improved reminders show you a customized to-do list based on what you’re doing, helping you stay focused on upcoming tasks.

Find out how One UI 5.1 brings new ways to create unique mobile experiences.

Style it the way you like it

Express your personality with the four nature-inspired colors of the Galaxy S23 series: Green, Phantom Black, Lavender and Cream. Paired with a clean, linear floating design that accentuates the iconic Galaxy camera, these premium smartphones elevate any style you choose to carry around.

Plus, show off your unique style with custom-made accessories at Samsung Bespoke Studio. Customers at Samsung Experience Stores in Malaysia can personalize their Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip4 with limited edition Bespoke stickers from him.

Connect whenever you need it

When it comes to building your dream smart home, the Galaxy S23 series fits right into the SmartThings ecosystem of over 3,000 certified devices from 300 partners for a seamless, integrated living experience. Connect and optimize devices throughout your home so everyone in your family can adapt to their routines and lifestyles.

With SmartThings, you can join the 240 million registered users who are already benefiting from a connected experience and sync other devices like the Galaxy Watch5 and Buds with the health app on the Galaxy S23 series to count your steps on your hikes. You can even follow along or join a guided event to develop healthier habits. such as meditation.

Take advantage of the flexibility to work anywhere, anytime with Samsung Multi Control[1] This allows you to connect a mouse and keyboard to the latest Galaxy smartphones, or use your Galaxy S23 smartphone as an extra desktop enhanced with Samsung DeX.[2].

Uniquely protected

Samsung’s security and privacy features are constantly evolving to keep your devices safe and in control while you go about your daily work.

Samsung Knox provides end-to-end protection for the Galaxy S23 smartphone’s chips and software, while Knox Vault protects personal data from data threats and hacks. A new security and privacy dashboard also gives you full visibility and control over how your personal data is accessed and used.

In the meantime, keep all your sensitive content away from prying eyes with Private Sharing, a file sharing feature that allows you to control permissions like expiration and read-only access so your information falls into the wrong hands. make sure it doesn’t happen.

Be creative wherever you are

Inspiration hits you anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s your daily commute, a gym session, or a night out with friends, his S Pen built into the Galaxy S23 Ultras makes it easy to jot down your thoughts on the go.[3]part of the Galaxy Note experience built into the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Take advantage of the expansive 6.8-inch display on the Galaxy S23 Ultras[4] Sketching and drawing with the low-latency S Pen lets you be as creative as you are with pen and paper.

More of what you need and love

Built on the promise of pushing the boundaries of premium smartphones, the Galaxy S23 series helps you get the most out of your life with new productivity, connectivity, security features, and expanded customization options. Take your passion to the next level with the power of Samsung’s cutting-edge mobile technology and unlock a new world of work, play and everything in between.

For more information on the Galaxy S23 series, please visit:

https://www.samsung.com/my/smartphones/galaxy-s23-ultra/buy/

[1] Samsung Multi Control works with Galaxy tablets with One UI 4.1 or later, Galaxy smartphones with One UI 5.1 or later, and Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM) released in 2021 or later Works with Galaxy Book series devices powered by ). Some models may have limited feature support and require you to be signed in to the same Samsung account on both phone and PC.

[2] Samsung DeX wired connectivity is available through HDMI compatible displays. Wireless connectivity is available for smart TVs that only support phone screen mirroring. For the best experience, use with Samsung Smart TVs released in 2019 or later.

[3] Only the Galaxy S23 Ultra among the Galaxy 23 series supports the S pen.

[4] Display dimensions are diagonal. Actual viewable area is smaller due to rounded corners and camera hole.

