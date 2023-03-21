Netflix plans to release 40 more games this year, and plans to add Monument Valley in 2024.





Netflix has announced that it has 40 games slated for release this year, with 70 in development with partners. The company also currently has 16 games being developed by its in-house game studio. Netflix said he will launch the game in November 2021 and has released 55 titles since then.

The streaming service says it is working to build out its gaming portfolio and plans to bring Ustwo’s Monument Valley franchise to the platform, starting with Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2. Ustwo CEO Mara Sayans confirmed during a briefing with reporters that her Netflix version of the game will remain unchanged from the version currently available and will include all paid in-app purchases.

The streaming service also announced Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace. This is the space roguelite game you may remember from Epic Loot’s The Mighty Quest, which launches on April 18th. Official, deepened narrative, upgraded frantic action gameplay. The launch is part of a partnership between Netflix and Ubisoft, and his second of three exclusive games the developer will release on Netflix. His first exclusive game, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, launched in January.

Additionally, Netflix has hinted that it is working with Super Evil Megacorp, the developer behind Vainglory and Catalyst Black, to develop an exclusive game based on an upcoming Netflix release. did not provide

Netflix Vice President of External Games Leanne Loombe said at a press conference that the company is primarily focused on mobile but is working on its own cloud-streaming technology.

“Right now, we’re primarily focused on mobile,” says Loombe. “We are still in the very early stages of our journey and learning what games our members plan to play. Again, we’re very early on that journey, but we’re working to bring you the ability to play games anywhere you have Netflix. We believe it will be easier to access. Our overall vision is to allow our members to play games on their own Netflix devices.”

As for games launching in March, Netflix has revealed that Terra Nil, a game from South African developer Free Lives, will be available on March 28th. Terra Nil is a reverse city builder where players transform a lifeless landscape into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Highwater, a strategy game about social collapse and environmental disaster from Serbian developer Demagog Studio, launched on the platform earlier this month.

Loombe said Netflix’s goal is to cater to all subscribers, and the streaming service builds a selection of games to serve each member, whether they are regular gamers or not. I outlined that I plan to do this with game.

“We want to achieve that diversity and variety within our gaming portfolio, just like we have done on the streaming side of Netflix, so we are building this curated portfolio with very talented external developers. “And while we do, our internal studio is hard at work building games. As we know, these games take time to develop.” We take these two approaches in both game development and curating our game portfolio for our members.”

Loombe didn’t disclose how many of Netflix’s 230 million subscribers are playing games on the platform, but the company is pleased with the progress it’s made so far and hopes it’s time to He said he believes there will be more progress as more games are added over time.

