Polestar’s latest tribute to EV performance is the 2 BST Edition 230.





EV automaker Polestar picks up where it left off with last year’s limited-run Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 with a next-generation version of its sedan that puts more emphasis on performance design. The Polestar 2 BST 230 thoroughly debuts the brand’s new features detailed below.

Polestar’s BST journey to high-performance EVs began with two sedans that first debuted three years ago as model-year 2021 models and have continued to grow in popularity since, with a total of 100,000 units sold in late 2022. Polestar debuted his two 2024 models with this one. After January, we were able to test drive multiple variants along the way, including a long-distance single-motor (FWD) version and a 2023 dual-motor.

In the summer of 2022, Polestar unveiled a new variant of 2 called the BST Edition 270. With all 270 units of his Polestar 2 sold out shortly after its debut, we asked the team at the time what they thought of next.

Given the early and rapid success of the BST 270, the EV automaker will likely be launching more performance-oriented variants to accommodate the growing number of models entering the pipeline with its latest model, the Polestar 3 SUV. However, it hasn’t been confirmed, but what is confirmed as of this morning is an updated version of the electric sedan called the Polestar 2 BST Edition 230. Please check.

Polestar will only build 230 of the two newest BST Edition EVs.

Later this year, Polestar will ‘drop’ a second limited edition of the Polestar 2, but in an even more limited production run of just 230 units. The Polestar 2 BST 230 features many of the performance upgrades that debuted on the BST 270, but the interior and exterior details are even more unique. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said:

Exclusive drops like the BST Edition 230 let you explore colors, graphics and materials in a faster and more creative way. As seen with the previous success of his BST Edition 270, our ability to create unique limited editions based on the latest trends allows for a level of rarity and customization normally reserved for supercars. provided to the customer. This is what we continue to offer our customers.

Polestar seems to be on to something here by offering an exclusive, exclusive performance EV designed in-house, and it just started with the Polestar 2. Here’s what you can expect with BST Edition 230:

The latest Performance Polestar 2 BST Edition features the same chassis modifications seen on last year’s limited edition debut, including a front strut tower brace that increases the stiffness of the front suspension mounts during racetrack-style driving. . severe dynamic conditions. It has all the extras of Polestar’s current add-ons, including Plus, Pilot and Performance Packs, as well as upgraded ‘BST’ tuning.

It’s also 1 inch (25 mm) lower than the base Polestar 2, which is a significant drop from a tuning standpoint. These lucky 230 customers opted for hlins bi-directional adjustable dual flow valves with black 21″ alloy wheels supporting external reservoirs, front strut bars, 20% stiffer springs and Pirelli P Zero (DFV) Damper can also be experienced. tire.

Performance results are the same compared to the Polestar BST Edition 270 with 476 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque, 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds. However, it will be the first EV to feature Polestar’s new Green Nebula exterior paint (see above). The new Polestar 2 is also the first model to feature new MicroSuede textiles in a caving made from recycled Nubuck. Customers can also opt for a ‘space’ black exterior and optional racing stripes.

A planned 230 units of the Polestar 2 BST Edition will be produced for Europe and North America and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis through the automaker’s website. At some point today, you will be able to configure your very own limited edition Polestar 2. Suggested retail price starts at $79,500 (excluding $1,400 destination charge). Shipments are expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://electrek.co/2023/03/21/polestar-ev-performance-476-hp-polestar-2-bst-edition-230/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related