18-year-old arrested after breaking arm of Neapolitan officer who tried to escape





An 18-year-old Illinois boy has been arrested after breaking the arm of a Naples police officer who tried to escape.

18-year-old Quinn Riordan, 19-year-old Matthew Austin and a third unidentified person were found at the end of the Naples pier just after 8pm on Friday, according to the Naples Police Department.

Police say the pier is closed due to damage from Hurricane Ian, with no trespassing signs and gates locked.

Police said the three appeared to be at the end of a pier ready to jump into the water. Police say they were able to get the attention of the three men and get them back to the gate.

Matthew Austin, 19 (Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Austin came back over the fence and was taken into custody without issue. He is charged with violating city ordinances.

According to Naples police, when Riordan came back over the fence, he asked what was going on and when he was told he was being detained, he shoved one of the officers into another and ran. .

The officers chased Riordan and were able to catch up. While the officers knocked Riordan to the ground, Riordan landed on one of the officer’s arms, breaking it.

When police detained Riordan, a third member of the group jumped off the pier onto the sand and ran. Police said the man was wearing a blue bathing suit and no shirt or shoes and may have been running towards South 11th Street.

Riordan faces charges of assaulting a police officer and is violently resisting arrest. Both Austin and Riordan were released on bail.

