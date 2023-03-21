Consumers are spending money on luxury smartphones amid tough economic times, report says





Premium devices are having their moment in the decline of the smartphone market. These expensive devices account for more than half of the global smartphone market revenue, according to a Counterpoint report.

According to a report from an analytics firm, premium devices (wholesale prices above $600) saw a 1% year-over-year increase in shipments and 55% in revenue. This is significant given that the tough economic conditions have caused the smartphone market to decline by 11% year-on-year in 2022.

There is no prize for guessing Apple as the absolute winner of this market. The company has a huge 75% market share in premium segment sales, up 6% year-over-year. Counterpoint says this growth would have been greater had Apple not faced supply constraints on his iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The Cupertino-based company has also benefited from Huawei’s decline in China, the report said. However, Huawei spin-off Honor has recorded notable growth with his Magic series in China. The brand has global ambitions this year, recently announcing flagship devices including a foldable at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

Honor and Google both grew over 100% last year, but their overall market contribution remains around 1%. So they’re still pretty small players in the big picture. Other companies such as Samsung and Xiaomi recorded sales declines of 5% and 44% respectively. However, the analytics firm says foldable devices, which is expected to grow by 52% this year, remain promising for Samsung.

Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra said people who buy premium smartphones are willing to pay extra for the longevity and better features of their devices. He also mentioned that it grew 38% year-over-year, thanks to the mobile phone segment exceeding

“Despite challenging market conditions in 2022, wealthy consumers were less affected by macroeconomic challenges than low-income consumers. As a result, sales in premium markets increased. However, sales in the entry and mid-tier segments declined, and as smartphones become the center of life, people are ready to spend more money on their devices and keep them for longer. increase.

In particular, users in developing markets, especially those on their third or fourth device, continue to upgrade to premium smartphones. Companies like Apple, which operate primarily in the premium segment, are focused on markets such as India. Recently, Bloomberg reported that the company has made India another sales region.

Apple (and iOS instead) has a good majority in the premium segment, but the launch of foldable devices this year gives Android an opportunity to regain some market share. Analysts, meanwhile, believe Apple will increase the price of its Pro models, which will be launched this year, giving it a profitable edge.

