How Google’s new guidelines for AI-generated content affect SEO





Google may have stumbled with Bard’s announcement, but it made up for some good intentions (at least for me) with another early February release of new search guidelines for AI-generated content.

Google seems to stand by what many good SEOs have been advocating for a long time.

It doesn’t matter what you use to create your content, as long as you’re creating something of value to people. We do not operate search engines.

With Google’s perspective for everyone to see, where does SEO go from here? We’ll look at this topic from several angles.

Fusion of Google and AI. A note on using AI in your content. Skills SEOs need to develop now. Fusion of Google and AI

Google and Microsoft Bing use AI-powered content to deliver search results, which should come as no surprise to anyone.

Even Google’s guidelines say they’ve been using AI in some form for a long time. (Also, the paid search marketer knows how much AI and machine learning have changed his PPC game.)

I think these companies knew that when AI became widely available, people would use it for content creation. This is the watershed moment marked by the release of ChatGPT.

It’s not realistic to tell people not to use it. Both search engines are competing to establish themselves as responsible curators of AI content.

It’s always been important to me to stay focused on creating value with my content. Clearly, Google has the same standards.

After all, humans can create spam content just as easily as AI. It’s like saying calculators are bad for math results because he didn’t find the answer himself.

I’ve also had the “spam vs. quality” debate before, especially when it comes to links.

As it stands, Google still focuses on useful content, regardless of the technology used to create it.

Google and AI content: caveats

Google won’t upset you if you use AI as part of your toolset to deliver valuable content.

The problem is that it can be tempting to use these tools the wrong way. Google does not allow ChatGPT to write and be done with it.

Like any tool, ChatGPT and its competitors are tools that require humans to leverage them.

Otherwise, it will take what you give it and regurgitate it, providing no value beyond aggregation.

For example, we sometimes see a crude use case where marketers use ChatGPT to enter the location of thousands of otherwise identical franchise doorway pages and call it a day.

I can confidently say that it won’t work, but what I don’t know, and what Google hasn’t made clear yet, is what the penalty will be.

If Google determines that I’m using AI for ranking purposes, will there be manual hits? Will some of the algorithms be tweaked to detect instances of AI being manipulated? Can someone trying to do the right thing be subject to manual penalties?

As most SEOs know, Google’s algorithm has occasionally plagued white hat companies in the past. Any significant change to the algorithm raises the concern that it could happen at scale.

For me, the most obscure (and ominous) section of the guidelines is about AI disclosure.

Google says they can “consider” adding it.

Skills SEOs value

Either way, AI is positioned as a powerful tool for content creation. His SEO who doesn’t yet know the ins and outs of it needs some serious learning.

AI-generated content creates a huge opportunity for skilled writers and marketers to weather the impending onslaught of lazy, mediocre copy.

The more technology a good writer can add, the easier it is for Google to discern real value. AI-generated content is a quicker way to establish a baseline, but it’s just a baseline.

A good SEO should learn how to:

Develop valuable input. Provide good source information (think first keyword set or smart idea in your content brief). Add your own skills and research to the refinement stage to make your content truly unique and valuable.

SEOs already know the concepts of user psychology and needs, and should use those concepts to add nuance and justifiable value.

Ultimately, the more SEOs can practice using AI, the more effective it will be if it can speed up the block-and-tackle task.

You’ll gain a better understanding of your publishing environment, the capabilities of AI, and perhaps most importantly, its limitations.

Writing useful content for users is the north star

AI-generated content is essentially a modern update to the classic philosophical tug of war in SEO…

Take shortcuts by manipulating algorithms, or create world-class websites and content with great UX across platforms.

Google has made its stance clear. Marketers stand out when they stay true to their North Star of using customer understanding to create value.

Applications may evolve, but the goal remains the same.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.

