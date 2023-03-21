Google releases Bard, rival in AI chatbot race





For more than three months, Google executives have watched a project between Microsoft and a San Francisco startup called OpenAI capture the public’s imagination with the potential of artificial intelligence.

But on Tuesday, Google temporarily stepped back from the sidelines as it released a chatbot called Bard. The new AI chatbot will be available to a limited number of users in the US and UK and will accommodate additional users, countries and languages ​​over time, Google executives said in an interview.

The cautious rollout is the company’s first public effort to address the recent chatbot craze caused by OpenAI and Microsoft, and aims to show that Google can offer similar technology. increase. But Google takes a much more cautious approach than its competitors. Competitors face criticism for proliferating unpredictable and sometimes unreliable technology.

Still, the release represents an important step in averting threats to Google’s most profitable business: its search engine. Many in the tech industry believe that Google has more to lose and gain from AI than any other big tech company. AI could help make various Google products more useful, but it could also help other companies get into Google’s giant Internet search. work. Chatbots can instantly generate answers in full sentences without forcing users to scroll through lists of results provided by search engines.

Google started Bard not as a component of its search engine, but as its own web page, starting a tricky dance of embracing new AI while maintaining one of the most profitable businesses in the tech industry. .

This is where the world is heading, so it’s important for Google to start working in this space, said Adrian Aoun, Google’s former Director of Special Projects. But the move to chatbots could upend the advertising-dependent business model, said Aoun, now chief executive of healthcare startup Forward.

In late November, San Francisco startup OpenAI released ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an online chatbot that can answer questions, write term papers, and riff on almost any topic. Two months later, the company’s main investor and partner, Microsoft, added a similar chatbot to its Bing internet search engine, suggesting that the technology could replace a market Google has dominated for his 20-plus years. I showed you how it can be changed.

Google has been rushing to ship its AI products since December. We declared Code Red in response to the release of ChatGPT, making AI a top priority for the company. We are now working together to speed up approvals.

Industry experts are wondering how quickly Google can develop new AI technologies, especially given the breakneck pace of OpenAI and Microsoft releasing tools.

We are in a singular moment, says Chirag Dekate, an analyst at technology research firm Gartner. ChatGPT inspired new startups, captured the public’s imagination, and increased competition between Google and Microsoft, he said, adding, “Now that market demands have changed, so has Google’s approach.

Last week, OpenAI said it will use a new technology called GPT-4 to enable other companies to build artificial intelligence, like the one that powers ChatGPT, into a variety of products, including business software and e-commerce websites. It was made.

Google has been testing the technology underlying Bard since 2015, but like OpenAI and Microsoft-provided chatbots, it doesn’t always produce trustworthy information and can exhibit prejudice against women or women. , so far we haven’t released it outside of a small group of early testers. people of color.

We are fully aware of the problem. We need to bring this to market responsibly, said Eli Collins, Google’s vice president of research. At the same time, we are witnessing excitement across the industry and everyone using generative AI.

Collins and Sissy Hsiao, Google’s vice president of products, said in an interview that the company hasn’t decided how to monetize Bird.

Google announced last week that it will bring AI to productivity apps such as Docs and Sheets that businesses pay to use. The underlying technology will also be sold to companies and software developers building their own chatbots or powering new apps.

Xiao said the technology is still in its infancy. We were investigating how these experiences would manifest themselves in different products.

The recent announcement marks the beginning of Google’s plans to introduce more than 20 AI products and features, reports The New York Times. This includes a feature called Shopping Try-on and the ability to create custom background images for YouTube videos and Pixel phones.

Bard is a standalone web page with a question box rather than combined with a search engine. At the bottom of the answer is a button to Google that takes the user to a new tab containing his traditional Google search results page on that topic.

Google executives pitched Bard as a creative tool designed to write emails, draft poems, and provide guidance on how to get kids involved in new hobbies like fly fishing. The company wants to learn how people are using the technology, and will further refine the chatbot based on usage and feedback, executives said. was not designed to be a reliable source of information.

Hsiao said he sees Bard as a complement to Google Search. We want to innovate boldly and be responsible with this technology.

Like similar chatbots, Bard is based on something called a large scale language model (LLM). LLM is a type of AI technology that learns skills by analyzing vast amounts of data from across the internet. This means that chatbots often misinterpret the facts and fabricate information without warning, a phenomenon AI researchers call hallucinations. The company said it was working to limit this behavior, but admitted that controls were not entirely effective.

When management demoed the chatbot on Monday, it refused to answer medical questions because it would require accurate and accurate information. However, the bot also incorrectly stated the source of the answers it generated about the American Revolutionary War.

Google posted a disclaimer on Bard’s query box to warn users of potential problems. Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that does not represent the views of Google. The company also provides users with three answer options for each question, allowing them to provide feedback on the usefulness of a particular answer.

Like Microsoft’s Bing chatbot and similar bots from startups like You.com and Perplexity, chatbots sometimes annotate responses so people can see their source. It also supports indexing of all Google websites, giving you instant access to the latest information posted on the internet.

This may make the chatbot more accurate in some cases, but not in all cases. Even with access to up-to-date online information, they misrepresent the facts and generate false information.

Collins, Google’s vice president of research, said LLM is tricky, referring to the technology behind today’s chatbots. Bards are no exception.

