BC Parents File Proposed Class Action Against Fortnite Creator Epic Games





Parents in Vancouver have launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against the makers of Fortnite, saying the popular video game is designed to be “as addictive as possible” for kids.

In a lawsuit filed in the BC Supreme Court on Friday, the plaintiff, identified only by the initials “AB,” said his son downloaded Fortnite in 2018 and “developed an adverse effect on the game.”

With 400 million players worldwide, the game is free to download and play, but sells character costumes, dance moves, and more for money.

According to the claims statement, the game has several intentional design features, such as offering rewards for completing challenges and frequent updates to keep players coming back for more. Choices are built in.

Fortnite creator Epic Games has enriched itself by allowing content and customization options to be purchased via in-game currency that can be purchased with real money.

The class action still requires court approval, and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Plaintiffs allege that the game violates the BC Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act and seeks damages including “unjust enrichment” and medical expenses for mental or physical injury.

Epic Games says it will fight the allegations

Natalie Muoz, director of communications at Epic Games, said in an emailed statement to CBC News that plaintiffs’ allegations do not reflect the way Fortnite operates and that parents can control their children’s gaming experience. It states that it is ignoring all measures that can be taken.

According to her, one of these measures is the “cabin account.” This means that children under the age of 13 must provide their parents’ email addresses in order to access certain features of the Game.

“We will continue to fight these inflammatory allegations,” Muoz said in a written statement.

The lawsuit is for everyone affected by Fortnite in Canada, but in Quebec in February Epic Games lost an attempt to appeal a court decision allowing a similar class action lawsuit.

Carmi Levy, an independent technology analyst based in London, Ontario, said the BC lawsuit is significant. Because this litigation could set a precedent in Canada and other common law jurisdictions.

“What has happened here in this latest lawsuit is, in fact, other potential legal proceedings brought not only against this gaming company, but also against other gaming companies within Canada and beyond other countries subject to common law. impact on future litigation.

Game company fined $520 million in US

Cary, N.C.-based Epic Games to pay $520 million in fines and kickbacks in December for tricking millions of players into making unintended in-game purchases Agreed. US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

US regulators have accused the company of violating a law known as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by deploying a design trick that tricks children into downloading in-game content that costs real-world money. It said it would pay $75 million.The company also plans to pay $245 million to reimburse consumers for the money they spend on downloaded content.

In addition to fines for downloading content, the FTC said Epic Games also violated COPPA by ignoring privacy concerns.

The game’s default settings allow users to communicate via text and voice. According to the FTC, this left the child and her teens bullied, threatened, harassed, and exposed to dangerous and psychologically traumatic issues such as suicide in Fortnite. .

“The company also took unreasonable steps against parents who requested that their children’s personal information be deleted, and sometimes ignored such requests,” the FTC said.

Monitor Your Child and Train How to Self-Regulate: Experts

As a father of young children who play Fortnite, Levy says he encourages other parents to pay close attention to their children’s gaming behavior to protect them from bullying on gaming platforms.

“Don’t assume that just because you, as a parent, aren’t a tech expert or a video gamer, you can’t play an important role with your child,” he said. Try to maintain an open dialogue from start to finish so they understand that they can come to you if they have.”

Matthew Johnson, director of MediaSmarts, an Ottawa-based nonprofit center for digital and media literacy, recommends that parents give their children gift cards or credit cards with small prepaid limits to limit in-game purchases. Recommended.

Johnson also asks parents to teach their children how to manage screen time and personal finances.

“It’s important that they acquire the self-regulatory skills they need,” he said. “When they are no longer bound by our rules, they will be able to control their time and control their spending.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-supreme-court-class-action-epic-games-fortnite-1.6784958 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related