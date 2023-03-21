



Listen to Article 4 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive Brief: Microsoft-owned Nuance Communications is integrating its generative artificial intelligence technology GPT-4 into its clinical note-taking software as the latest step in the ongoing AI arms race. This summer, providers using DAX or Dragon Medical One can apply for adoption of a clinical documentation application called DAX Express. It includes large multimodal models and is noticeably faster than the older Nuance product. This is because DAX Express is fully automated, eliminating human reviewers for quality control of Dragon Ambient Experience, Nuances’ existing medical scribe service. Given that automation raises questions about quality, AI still has ways to address some of the limitations of text generation. Dive Insights:

Nuances Dragon products are intended to ease the clinician’s documentation burden by listening to patient conversations and transcribing medical records. In the past, notes were sent to a human checker for review before being uploaded to the doctor’s EHR, which could result in delays of several hours.

DAX Express can now eliminate human authentication and return results to doctors in seconds. Nuance has been working for years to fully automate its software to reduce the time it takes to populate a doctor’s EHR with relevant data.

DAX Express includes GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest large-scale language model technology that can reason in a human-like way. A large language model is trained to recognize and respond to text based on data collected from the web.

Its OpenAI is the most advanced but still AI. GPT-4 still has many known limitations that we are trying to address, such as social bias, hallucinations, and hostile prompts.

GPT-4 became popular earlier this year as the backbone of Internet AI chatbot ChatGPT. GPT-4 is also available as an API for developers to build applications and services around his GPT-4.

There are currently less than 100 physicians piloting DAX Express. According to Stat, Nuances’ goal is to enroll his 400 doctors in the beta stage of DAX Expresss by this summer.

DAX Express will eventually be available to Dragon Medical’s current more than 550,000 users, according to a spokesperson.

Health IT companies, startups, and technology giants alike are rushing to develop products that alleviate the headaches of provider documentation. Documentation is a leading cause of physician burnout, affecting about half of US clinicians by some estimates.

Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Amazon all develop or support clinical assistants, many of which use speech-to-text software. The space is rapidly becoming crowded with prominent companies such as Google-backed voice-enabled digital assistant Suki, Apple Watch-enabled platform Notable, and Amazon’s speech-to-text service AWSTranscribe Medical.

Microsoft will acquire Nuance for around $20 billion in 2021. This comes two years after he first partnered with a speech-to-text company. The deal doubled Microsoft’s total addressable market in the healthcare provider space.

According to a spokesperson, 77% of US hospitals now use Nuances technology.

