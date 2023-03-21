Microsoft: Activision purchase boosts mobile competition





Microsoft says it has big plans for a new mobile app store focused on games, but the whole venture is subject to antitrust regulators handling.

Microsoft Gaming chief Phil Spencer said in an interview with the Financial Times that a new app store could be viable after next March, when the EU’s digital market law comes into force. The upcoming law will force gatekeepers such as Google and Apple to loosen their distribution of their duopoly, grip-on smartphone apps.

Those with long memories will remember when European antitrust law enforcement stopped Microsoft from using its controls on Windows to try to capture the browser market, blaming regulators for their pro-competitive actions. You’ll understand the irony of having a reason to be grateful.

But to be truly viable, the new Xbox app store needs to have the mobile games people want to play, and Microsoft needs to help those same regulators. Activision Blizzard’s takeover will give it the title it needs to fill (in Spencer’s words) an obvious hole in our abilities.

UK regulators, in particular, have vowed to block a merger unless Microsoft at least gives up its Call of Duty franchise. Similarly, EU regulators fear Microsoft could use its control over popular games to the detriment of rivals such as Sony and Nintendo. Microsoft, which has already pledged to give these competitors equal access to Call of Duty titles for 10 years, said passing the megadeal is in fact unlikely as it encourages more competition in the mobile app distribution space. attempts clever rhetorical tricks that essentially claim to promote competition. .

Do the arguments work? Who knows, but there are two lessons we can already learn from this story.

First, Microsoft’s discussions and plans highlight how important Europe is in shaping the trajectory of the tech space. Technological innovation is likely to take place primarily in the US, but the field is wide open for the EU and UK as countries are unable or unwilling to enact meaningful technical regulations. The size of these markets makes it impossible for tech companies to ignore them. If forced to do better in the EU, Google and Apple would find it very difficult to justify maintaining tighter restrictions on their platforms elsewhere in the world.

But more broadly, the prospect of Microsoft being able to take advantage of the more open iOS and Android highlights the turmoil that is once again characterizing the tech industry. The combination of regulatory measures and the emergence of new technologies such as generative AI are starting to tear down old fortresses and opening up new playing fields. And battlefield veterans see an opportunity to reinvent themselves as challengers.

David Meyer

The Daily News section of the data sheet was written and curated by Andrea Guzman.

newsworthy

Bard makes his debut. Google has released his AI chatbot in the US and UK to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. With Google’s announcement, the company recognized that large language models are not without their drawbacks. Google acknowledges that its Outputs may reflect real-world biases and stereotypes and that, while presenting with confidence, Google may provide inaccurate, misleading or false information. However, Google says it will continue to improve the bot and add features such as more languages ​​and multimodal experiences.

TikToks parent company updates corporate structure. A chart titled Corporate Structure was posted on the ByteDance website. The update comes just days before the TikToks CEO appears before the House Energy and Commerce Committee to attend a hearing on the app’s data practices and its relationship with the Chinese government. The only direct connection to China is through Hong Kong-based Douyin Group, which matches the name of the Chinese version of the TikTok app.

Twitter tests new verification. Twitter appears to be testing a new verification process for Twitter Blue subscribers that involves submitting a government ID, he reports TechCrunch. The feature was discovered in Twitter’s code by product intelligence firm Watchful.ai. This is after the social media company changed its verification process under the ownership of Elon Musks to allow users to pay verification checkmarks. Meta was featured last week by launching paid verification on Facebook and Instagram in the US.

in our feed

Losing a colleague is heartbreaking. On top of that, those of us who were lucky enough to keep working had to absorb an unmanageable amount of work. I understand the need to reduce costs, but it’s a pain to drag this out beyond 6 months. Reducing staff and not lowering priorities is a sign of inadequate leadership. Amazon can and should do better.

A senior product manager at Amazon Becky Brownlee wrote on LinkedIn after CEO Andy Jassy said Amazon will cut another 9,000 jobs in the coming weeks.

in case you missed

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wants to provide cryptography for scanning eyeballs. Can Worldcoin Prove Billions of People He’s Not an AI Bot? (by Leo Schwartz)

Amber Burton, How Intuit is reskilling its workforce to win big on its $20 billion AI investment

Microsoft’s browser update includes a crypto wallet prototype.Researchers by Ben Weiss Pretty Confident of Broader Release

Financial YouTuber Who Promoted FTX Is Now Handed A Billion Dollar Lawsuit, According To Eleanor Pringle

300 Universities, 400 Courses, $1.2 Billion Investment: Inside Amazons Pushing 750,000 Frontline Workers to Better Paying Jobs at Retail Giants, Paolo Confino

before going

New image creator for Bings. Users of Bing Search can create images from text using a new feature powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E model. Microsoft says it has built into Image Creator protections from OpenAI as well as its own. It supposedly detects that potentially harmful images can be generated by the prompt and blocks the prompt to warn the user. It also includes a modified Bing icon in the bottom left corner of each image to help indicate that the image was created using AI.We are working closely with OpenAI to build integration mitigations, We will continue to test and review, said Yusuf Mehdi, consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft.

This is the web version of Data Sheet, our daily newsletter about the business of technology. Sign up and get free delivery to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/03/21/microsoft-has-big-app-store-plans-but-it-needs-help-from-regulators/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related