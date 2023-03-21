TikTok Overhauls Community Guidelines, Adds New Policy on AI and Climate Misinformation





TikTok is announcing updates to its community guidelines designed to make the app a safer and more secure environment for its users. The social media platform updated its community guidelines to make them easier to understand and added a new policy on AI and climate misinformation. The company also added more details about its existing policies regarding civic and electoral integrity and age limits.

The updated guidelines, which take effect April 21, come as TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to appear in Congress on March 23 amid heightened security concerns.

As part of the updated guidelines, synthetic or manipulated media showing realistic scenes should be clearly disclosed. According to the company, this can be done using stickers or captions that can be synthetic, fake, inauthentic, or altered. It makes it harder to separate fact from fiction, which can lead to risks, he said.

According to the new guidelines, we don’t allow synthetic media containing anything resembling a real private person. We give public figures more freedom, but we don’t want public figures to be subject to abuse or people to be swayed by political or financial issues. is not allowed if the content is used for endorsement purposes or violates any other policy. This includes a ban on hate speech, sexual exploitation and serious forms of harassment.

TikTok defines synthetic media as content created or modified by AI technology. This includes highly realistic digitally created content of real people, such as videos of real people speaking altered or altered words. The company defines public figures as anyone over the age of 18 who holds a significant public role, such as government officials, politicians, business leaders and celebrities.

Under this policy, TikTok does not allow synthetic media showing realistic scenes that are not prominently disclosed or labeled in the video. The App also does not allow material that has been edited or combined in a manner that is misleading about real-world events.

Synthetic media showing celebrities in a specific context, such as educational content, is allowed. For example, the app allows videos of a celebrity doing her TikTok dance, or videos featuring historical figures in a history class.

The new guidelines regarding AI go beyond TikToks’ current policy regarding technology, distorting the truth of an event to mislead users, and being synthetic or manipulated to seriously harm the subject of the video, other people, or society. It simply states that it does not allow any .

The latest policy on AI comes at a time when technology is trending due to the popularity of products like DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT. Disinformation researchers and experts have warned about the dangers AI and its technology can pose, so it’s not surprising that TikTok is updating its policy to add specific guidelines about AI. No surprise.

The world is changing, Julie de Bailliencourt, TikToks global head of product policy, said during a briefing with reporters. Our community is changing. We see new trends come and go and believe that these guidelines need to be updated regularly to meet the expectations of those who come to our services.

TikTok also added a new section under its misinformation policy to address climate misinformation. The updated guidelines say TikTok does not allow climate change misinformation that undermines established scientific consensus, such as denying the existence of climate change or the factors that contribute to it. However, the app does allow climate change discussions, such as the pros and cons of specific policies or technologies, or personal views related to specific weather phenomena, as long as they do not undermine the scientific consensus.

The new policy comes after a report last year revealed that TikTok search results were riddled with misinformation about climate change. For example, the report found that if a user searched for “climate change,” the app would provide results related to denial of climate science.

Add transparency to existing policies

The first thing you’ll notice upon opening the new version of the Community Guidelines is that they look quite different, Justin Erlich, global head of issues policies and partnerships at TikToks, said at a press conference. This is due to a complete overhaul of how rules are organized into different topic areas with clear headings. The new format has a brief section for each rule, explaining what it allows and what it doesn’t, along with why.

The company has added further details about how it protects the integrity of its citizens and elections, and how it approaches government, politician and political party accounts.

TikToks’ current community guidelines simply state that content that misleads community members about elections or other civic activities is not allowed. The new guidelines prevent TikTok from misinformation about citizens and the election process, including misinformation about how to vote, voter registration, candidate eligibility requirements, the process of counting ballots and proving elections, and final results. It explains in more detail what it doesn’t allow. of elections.Any unverified claims regarding election results that are still unfolding may be false or misleading and[For You]It will never be featured in your feed.

The guidelines outline that TikTok treats content from government and politician accounts the same as any other account, but how content levels are applied to these accounts differently. For example, these public interest accounts are banned for even one serious content violation, such as threatening violence.For recurring low-severity content violations, temporarily[おすすめ]It will no longer appear in your feed. In some cases, posting of new content may be temporarily restricted.

TikTok has also added a new section explaining age restrictions for younger users. This app clearly restricts adult content and can only be viewed by adults over the age of 18. The guidelines further explain what content is restricted.

Age-restricted content may include adult exposure, adult seductive performances, adult sexual poses, adult sexual innuendos, human or animal blood, and adult excessive alcohol or tobacco use. consumption, including activities such as: Cosmetic surgery that does not include hazards that lead to physical harm and risk warnings.

The new section came about last year when TikTok introduced a content level system designed to keep content with overtly adult themes from reaching users aged 13-17.

The guidelines state that content created by accounts owned by users under the age of 16 is not eligible to appear in your app’s For You feed. Moderate exposure, intimate kisses or sexual poses of young people are not eligible to appear in the For You feed. This policy means that if you follow the user or visit the user’s profile directly, this content will still be available and viewable in your app.

Note that TikTok has also added a new section under its Fraud Policy stating that deliberately bypassing the rules by using multiple accounts is not allowed. Our circumvention policy does not allow attempts to circumvent account bans by spreading content violations to multiple accounts. This app also does not allow the use of another account to continue an offense previously banned by another account.

The company says it will provide additional training to moderators over the next few months to ensure these updated rules are applied effectively as we begin rollout.

The updated Community Guidelines come as the Biden administration continues its efforts to ban the app in the United States. The Biden administration has backed a bipartisan bill that could ban the app domestically, and recently threatened to ban it if the company is not split with Chinese ownership.

