GPT-4 Powers Health Tech, Easing Note-Taking Burden for Doctors





Use cases for AI-based GPT-4 are varied. Microsoft says it’s integrating an AI chatbot to power its Healthtech solution, which aims to ease the burden of note-taking for doctors as they interact with patients.

Nuance Communications Inc., a Microsoft company, has developed an artificial intelligence-powered automatic note-taking solution that saves doctors time and effort in taking notes.

The solution uses conversational, environmental, and generative AI to create draft clinical notes from patient conversations and make them available immediately after completing a patient visit.

Expanding Dragon Medical’s solution portfolio and building on the DAX Ambient solution launched in 2020, DAX Express reduces administrative burdens, allowing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients and less paperwork. Allows you to spend less time. Microsoft’s Life Sciences said on the company blog:

Nuances DAX Express makes this possible using OpenAIs GPT4 and workflow integration technology. The solution, Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Express, is a workflow-integrated, fully automated clinical platform that incorporates GPT-4, an upgraded version of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that provides human-like answers. Documentation application.

Physicians and nurses are overwhelmed with the administrative demands associated with providing quality care. You must navigate complex coding and billing requirements, manage the cognitive burden, and accurately record and recall a growing body of patient data.

DAX Express addresses this challenge head-on with highly automated clinical documentation that seamlessly integrates into the physician’s workflow, says Microsoft.

Using a unique combination of conversational, environmental, and generative AI, DAX Express automatically and securely drafts clinical notes in seconds for immediate clinical review following a physical or telemedicine consultation. We will do so, Nuance said in a statement.

Nuance will showcase DAX Express at the HIMSS Global Health Conference, April 17-21 in Chicago.

Published March 21, 2023

