Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal wins early (1)





Microsoft Corp. has tentatively defeated a video gamer bid to block its planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc.

Justice Jacqueline Scott Corey dismissed the case without prejudice, saying details were sorely lacking. Antitrust lawsuits suggest Microsoft may break promises that popular games like the Call of Duty franchise will continue to be available on competing platforms, but the odds aren’t enough. said the judge.

why? how? she wrote Could Microsoft make the Activisions games catalog fully or partially exclusive? Yes. Did the plaintiffs allege facts that Microsoft argued were reasonably likely to do so? If not, no.

The ruling late Monday sent gamers a setback. Corey, however, asked them to file an amended complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California with more detailed amendments about the video game market, which they argued the proposed deal would distort competition. gave a grace period of 20 days.

The proposed class action lawsuit, filed in December, is just one wave of challenges facing the giant merger that came shortly after the high-profile sexual harassment scandal at Activision. has been accused of fostering a flat-house work culture.

The transaction also faces antitrust allegations by the Federal Trade Commission, scrutiny in Europe, and a shareholder lawsuit on behalf of Activision’s investors. Activision investors say her CEO and his cronies at the company engineered the deal to save their jobs, with the backing of an opportunistic Microsoft.

In a 12-page opinion letter, Corley admitted that Microsoft appeared to have previously broken promises to keep newly acquired content on competing gameplay and distribution platforms such as Sony PlayStation. . She cited the tech giant’s acquisition of another game publisher, ZeniMax Media, in 2020.

But overall, the argument is at best equally consistent with the reasoning that Microsoft will keep or break its promises with Activision, and equality of chances falls short, the judge said.

The claim supports the inference that Microsoft is willing to break its promises, but why would it do so to Call of Duty? The complaint does not allege facts to support the reasonably likely plausible inference.

The judge also dismissed part of the lawsuit for other reasons, saying Gamers had no basis to argue that the merger would have an anti-competitive impact on the video game developer labor market.

Microsoft is represented by Alston & Bird LLP and Wilkinson Stekloff LLP. Joseph Saveri Law Firm LLP and Alioto Law Firm are gamer attorneys.

The case is DeMartini v. Microsoft Corp., ND Cal., No. 22-cv-8991, 3/20/23.

