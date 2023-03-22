Schedules, Times & More – NBC Boston





PAX East, the annual celebration of games and gaming culture featuring panels, game demos, and tournaments, takes place this weekend in Boston. The world’s largest exposition is also a chance for participants to show off their elaborate cosplay.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to this big event over four days.

PAX East location

Pax East takes place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center at 415 Summer Street in the Seaport District.

A map of the Expo Hall and tabletop games can be found here.

Below is a map of the convention center.

PAX East business hours. When do you open?

The opening date is Thursday, March 23rd, with PAX East running through Sunday, March 26th. Some exclusive badges will remain.

Showtimes are as follows.

Thursday, March 23, 10:00 a.m. to midnight

Friday, March 24, 10:00 a.m. to midnight

Saturday, March 25, 10:00 a.m. to midnight

March 26 (Sun): 10am-6pm

Expo Hall opening hours:

Daily from 10am to 6pm

PAX East Schedule

The four-day schedule is packed with hundreds of events including theater panels, performances, tournaments, game sessions, concerts, digital streaming panels and more. Here you can see a list of all events and can filter by day or event type.

You can also see some of the events in different categories and a list of all exhibitors here.

You can find the full list of famous creators, streamers, bands and more participating in this year’s event here.

Canceled for 2021 due to the pandemic, PAX East returned to Boston for four days of games last year. (Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Parking and Traffic Impact at PAX East

Traffic in downtown Boston and the South Boston waterfront is expected to be affected by PAX East, according to the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

Traffic in the area is expected to be busiest Thursday through Sunday between 8am and 5pm.

MBTA plans to close the Red Line from Harvard to JFK/UMass on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Attendees and local employees who work around the South Boston waterfront are advised to allow extra time for commuting due to the anticipated travel across all modes of transportation for this event. increase.

BCEC’s south lot parking lot is expected to fill up quickly for this event. Additional parking is provided in off-site parking lots in the South Boston waterfront area. Signs direct attendees to off-site parking. Police details help direct traffic and pedestrians.

You can also find more information here including directions, public transport information and hotel registration.

Pax East has returned to Boston, and everyone, including the cosplayers, has been fitted with a mask.

PAX East Bag Policy

Bags are allowed at PAX East, but there is a security check upon entry. There is usually a queue with or without a bag, so having a bag can delay your entry.

Here’s a complete overview of our event security policy, as well as additional safety and accessibility guidance.

PAX East Health and Safety Requirements

PAX East requires approved face coverings for all event attendees, except for children under the age of two.

No proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test is required for admission.

Attendees should not enter the Convention Center if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone with confirmed or suspected symptoms.

BOSTON – FEBRUARY 27: People dress up as aliens in Destroy All Humans! View PAX East’s gaming booth at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston on February 27, 2020 (Photo by David L. Ryan/ The Boston Globe via Getty Images) PAX East Merchandise

Check out some of the merchandise available at PAX East, including jackets, t-shirts, hats, and water bottles.

#PAXEast is almost here! Before the show starts, enjoy a delicious preview of the merchandise available at the show’s march booth and online store later this week! pic.twitter.com/jVN6z4Vv4U

— PAX (@pax) March 20, 2023

You can also purchase select items now at store.paxsite.com.

PAX East Food

Of course, there is food throughout the venue including multiple food courts and beer lounges. But what happens outside the convention center?

Dan Cravate from Boston shared a great Twitter thread with restaurant recommendations outside of McDonald’s.

Among his suggestions were Bar Taco, The Smoke Shop BBQ, Tony C’s, City Tap House, Morton’s Steakhouse, Trillium Brewing, and Dream It Up. He also had some recommendations in nearby Allston and Chinatown.

Check out the full thread below.

Coming to Pax East this weekend and looking for something other than McDonald’s? As a native of the area, I’ve got you covered.

A few local spots near the venue or nearby should be fully checked out below pic.twitter.com/YMfIr7CEAg

—DanC Pax East (@DCravate) March 21, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/your-guide-to-pax-east-2023-what-to-know-about-the-annual-gaming-event/3003258/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

