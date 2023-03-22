Shadow is trying to make game demos cool again with cloud computing





Shadow showcases some new use cases for cloud computing services at the Game Developers Conference. In particular, the company wants to partner with game publishers so they can create virtual booths to showcase their games.

Shadow currently offers several services, but the company is best known for its cloud computing services for gamers and others who need powerful computers. Instead of running apps and games locally, a user can launch his Windows instance on a server located in a nearby data center.

The video feed is then streamed to your local device. Unlike traditional cloud gaming services, Shadow provides a full Windows instance so you can install whatever you like. Also, if you live near the Shadow data center and have a stable internet connection, the service works well.

Click the link to start the game demo

Over the past few months, the company has been trying to find new ways to leverage streaming and virtualization technology. For example, the company partnered with Bandai Namco to help with press reviews of Elden Ring, and in exchange for sending his product key to the press, the company set up a Shadow instance powered by Elden Ring.

Shadow wants to formalize this service and calls it Echo Sessions. That setup has several advantages. First, everyone is using the same CPU, GPU, and RAM settings, so you can easily control the experience.

Second, game publishers or PR agencies can watch sessions in real time. Useful to see if someone is stuck. In addition to Elden Ring, Shadow facilitated PR campaigns for Little Nightmares II and One Piece Odyssey.

Echo Sessions can also be used for playtesting. This is a process widely used in the video game industry to make sure the game is fun. Shadow can record playtests and ask for post-play feedback. Game developers can also use Echo sessions for internal QA testing, and the setup is compatible with remote work.

Shadow wants to go one step further with Virtual Booth. As the name suggests, it works like a booth at a gaming convention. Play the demo in line and put down your gamepad for the next person. In that case, it doesn’t have to be physically present.

When Google introduced Stadia, the company promised that you could launch the game by clicking the link below a YouTube video and starting playing the game. Shadow basically wants to live up to its promise, but offers a demo of the game.

After clicking the link, you’ll be presented with some instructions while the Windows instance starts up in the background. And then go straight to the game. The stream will automatically stop after a certain amount of time.

It runs in a web browser and can be configured with pre- and post-demo screens. For example, game publishers can ask for contact details when the page first loads. increase. If the demo doesn’t work, the game publisher can start another demo with other game mechanics. The company is aiming to release a virtual booth this fall.

shadow for makers

Shadow reveals a subscription lineup for customers who want a cloud PC with 24/7 access. The base subscription comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $29.99/month ($29.99 in Europe).

Users can get an Nvidia RTX A4500, a 4-core and 8-thread AMD EPYC 7543P CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $14.99 (or $14.99) per month. And this “power upgrade” premium plan has worked well, with 25% of the Shadows user base now on the premium plan just a few months after launch. These two options have not changed.

Enterprise customers can order multiple Shadow instances for their entire team. Again, there are several pricing configurations ranging from $59/$59 to $139/$139 per instance per month. This is almost identical to what the company announced in his November 2022 announcement.

Shadow for Enterprise still has some work to do as they gave me a long list of features they plan to add. For example, Shadow would like to provide a way to create images so that administrators can use pre-configured Windows images to create new Shadow instances. The company is also working on IPv6 support, Active Directory support, authentication, service level agreements, and more.

Shadow also addresses a third type of customer with a new product called Shadow for Makers. This level is designed for prosumers, freelancers, 3D artists, video editors, and anyone else who wants to work on a shadow PC. Currently, the configuration is very similar to Shadow base configuration and Shadow with Power Upgrade. Shadow for Makers costs a little more than the regular product ($5/5/month) but comes with more storage (1 TB).

The big difference is that Shadow for Makers comes with Windows 10 Home, while Shadow for Enterprise comes with Windows 10 Enterprise. This is one of the reasons why Shadow for Makers is cheaper than Shadow for Enterprise. The company plans to begin supporting Windows 11 in the coming weeks.

With Shadow for Makers, the company hopes to get demanding users thinking about Shadow without the need for management tools, a Windows Professional license, and a few certifications. Again, it’s all about serving as many users as possible with cloud computing services.

