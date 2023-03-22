Amazon Expands Fire TV Lineup, Adds More QLED Models, Entry-Level 2 Series TVs, and New Markets





As competition among smart TV makers heats up, Amazon today announces a size-enhanced Fire TV lineup of its top-of-the-line Omni QLED series, as well as a new lower-cost Fire TV 2 series. Starting at $199.99. The company will also update some features, such as Omni QLED’s “Ambient” mode, to bring TVs into new markets around the world, and will be the first to bring its cloud gaming service Luna outside of the United States.

Amazon first announced the Omni QLED TV last fall as a way to offer customers better picture quality on 4K QLED displays. The set, which initially shipped in both 65-inch ($799.99) and 75-inch ($1,099.99) sizes, was the first Amazon Fire TV to feature Dolby Vision IQ. It also supports HDR 10+ Adaptive and Adaptive Brightness to adjust image brightness and contrast based on room brightness.

Now, the company is expanding its QLED lineup with three new models starting at $449.99 in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes. Like their larger counterparts, these still include QLED displays with up to 96 dimming zones and a sensor-driven “Ambient Experience” feature.

The front of the TV ships with a custom sensor package. This includes a presence sensor that allows the TV to turn on or off an “ambient experience” based on whether someone has entered or left the room thanks to the ambient light sensor that assists the TV. Understand the context of exercise. So if you walk past your TV for a midnight snack, it might stay off, but when you walk into your room in the morning, it might load up with an ambient experience that helps you start your day.

The experience includes a free package of artwork and photos and a range of Alexa widgets that can be compressed or expanded for viewing, providing news and headlines, calendars, notes and reminders, streaming recommendations, and more. .

Now, according to Amazon, the experience has been updated with new art. Specifically, we’re adding what we call “dynamic art”, art that adapts to the current environment. Art changes based on factors such as the time of day, temperature, and weather. Initially, Amazon is working with contemporary artist Samuel Stubblefield to create his package of dynamic art.

“We want to make smart TVs that are actually smart. That means things like putting content together conveniently…but we want them to be beautiful for more parts of the day. We want to be useful and also inject surrounding intelligence to make it more powerful for our customers.” Amazon, in a conversation about its new Fire TV product.

These newly added QLED models are available for pre-order today and will ship May 11th. 43 inches is $449.99. The 50-inch is $529.99. The 55 inch is $599.99.

Amazon is also introducing a new line of more affordable Fire TVs called the Fire TV 2 Series. It fits under the existing QLED and 4 Series. They ship in two models, 32-inch ($199.99) and 40-inch ($249.99) in HD. The 2 Series lineup supports HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Digital audio and comes with an Alexa Voice remote control.

These models are available for order now and will begin shipping today.

Additionally, Amazon says it will begin shipping the Omni QLED series, the 4-series, and the new 2-series in the UK, Germany and Mexico for the first time.

Rausch said the company has now sold more than 200 million Fire TV devices worldwide, including televisions and media players, and has more than 260 Fire TV models with partners such as TCL, Hisense, Yamada and Xiaomi. We are shipping. As TV sets themselves have become more powerful, many consumers have opted to purchase TVs with Fire TV built-in rather than as a streaming player add-on. As a result, TV has become the fastest growing part of his Fire TV business, he notes.

Alongside its TV expansion, the company is also introducing its Luna cloud gaming service into new markets outside the US for the first time.

Designed to work with Fire TV, Luna offers Prime customers a rotating selection of monthly games that can also be streamed and played on smartphones using a Bluetooth controller like Amazon’s Luna Controller or via the companion app. provide to

Luna customers can optionally choose to subscribe to premium packages such as Luna+, Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games. For $9.99/month, Luna+ includes a wide range of games including action, adventure, platformer, indie, shooter, racing, and classic games. Meanwhile, the Ubisoft+ subscription gives you top his titles and fan favorites like Assassin’s Creed and Far His Cry for $17.99/month. Jackbox Games also offers a party game bundle for $4.99/month.

The service has been generally available in the US for over a year, and Amazon says it will be available in the UK, Germany, and Canada, allowing it to tap into some of the new Fire TV markets.

Amazon isn’t the only one targeting consumers with TVs that run their own OS. Rival Roku unveiled his first TV designed and manufactured by the company in January. Neither effort, however, prevents companies from working with partners. It’s a way for us to demonstrate what’s possible from our software and specs while generating additional revenue from hardware sales.

