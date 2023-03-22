Mozilla wants to do for AI what Firefox did for web browsers.





Technicians’ careers provide moments when they can look up and be honest: Wow, things just changed. Web browsers were one. So did the iPhone. Now is the new wave of artificial intelligence.

Technologies like the just-released GPT-4 are rapidly being incorporated into search engines, apps, and other systems that reach billions of people every day. We are clearly at an inflection point. The question is whether you can trust what you are building.

Of course, there is a lot to be excited about. We’re already seeing software developers, artists, and designers build entirely new kinds of things on top of these new tools and APIs. But in our rush to experiment, play, and build, we are moving beyond key questions that have been raised over the past decade about how AI can impact people and society. Are you biased? does it hurt us? Will its ability to quickly craft convincing lies be weaponized?

As we move forward, we run the risk of increasing harm from the age before technology. monopolies, misinformation rabbit holes, and regional imbalances in economic power.

Meanwhile, established technology brands are leveraging this new wave of AI to exert even greater control over cloud computing and other key building blocks of the modern Internet. These platforms have provided the computing power and much of the funding needed to build most of the new AI models you’ve heard of.

Tech giants are rapidly deploying cloud services designed to secure a market for the infrastructure startups and enterprises need to use these new tools. If they succeed, it will be nearly impossible to change the game, and the problems we have with the internet today could be exacerbated.

Good news? Hundreds of thousands of scientists, artists, developers, policy makers, startups, activists, and ordinary people have been discussing and experimenting with different approaches to AI and technology over the past few years. The task before us is to transform this loose alliance into a force capable of building a truly diverse and trusted AI ecosystem.

So if we succeed in changing the status quo, what will the next wave of AI look like? Imagine a world where the technology you use every day was designed with your mental and physical health in mind. They gently let us know what we need to know, when we need to know, and automate tasks we don’t want to do ourselves. Imagine a barrage of useless notifications and offers. And imagine it gone.

Imagine a world where AI truly works for our respective interests. Interact with social networks, online shopping services, governments, and long lists of people who have jobs they want you to do. If possible, we’ll take care of the mundane and summarize what our opinion needs. Most importantly, it is owned by each of us and operated by a trusted third party, not by a company or government with whom we have asked to negotiate.

You can imagine the world of digital infrastructure, or, if you think a little bit smaller, a cloud hosting platform that is decentralized, low cost, and very powerful with a low carbon footprint. Possibly owned by a network of small businesses spread across all continents. Or it could be a platform controlled by app developers, designers, and other co-ops making a living on this infrastructure. Whatever it is, it replaces the dominant US and Chinese platforms that dominate the market today.

How do we achieve all this? By co-creating an open-source toolkit that makes it easy for developers, artists, and businesses to easily incorporate trustworthy AI into anything they build.

AI startups and builders have a big role to play here. Especially for companies already committed to trusted AI and/or open source AI. We met with engineers who left their comfortable jobs at big platforms to explore the idea of ​​a responsible recommendation engine. Ultimately, the open-source tools they’re building can be taken off the shelf and incorporated into apps and services that provide content optimized for user input and control rather than just engagement with his feed. You can build.

Independent researchers in fields ranging from computer science to mental health to economics must also play a role. This will help solve some of the bigger new problems emerging with generative AI. People will understand when AI is hallucinating or deceiving them. If they succeed, their tools could be incorporated into apps alongside the likes of ChatGPT, providing an additional layer of safety as AI penetrates more areas of our digital lives.

Finally, Western governments are already showing interest in creating publicly funded research clouds. It can also be an important part of your solution. They can launch infrastructure that will allow researchers, startups and nonprofits to work on projects comparable to those currently built on the cloud platforms of the dominant technology companies. . This helps decentralize and diversify AI innovation.

We hope Mozilla will be part of the solution as well. This is why we created Mozilla.ai, a startup and community dedicated to helping build an open-source, trusted AI stack.We start by building tools that add a layer of trust on top of the large language models that drive generative AI

The dominant players shaping today’s AI landscape should also be part of the solution, but only a small fraction.

Good AI doesn’t have to be sci-fi. AI engineers have already shown that they can build tools that make it easy to create amazing things. It needs to be added to that toolkit so that trust, safety and human well-being can be easily baked into the wonderful things we create.

Mark Surman is president of the Mozilla Foundation and chair of the Mozilla.ai Board of Directors. Moez Draief is a computer scientist and upcoming Managing Director of Mozilla.ai.

