The cooperative nature of organic semiconductors could improve the performance of smartwatches, solar cells and other organic electronics. — Science Daily





The virus that causes E. coli infection has a secret weapon called teamwork.

A virus, striving hard for survival, descends upon an unremarkable host cell and grabs the surface with the business end of its tubular tail. The tail proteins then contract in unison, flattening the structure like a trampled spring and engulfing the viral body for a critical strike.

Thanks to protein teamwork, the tail can bend and flatten with ease. This process, called molecular cooperativity, is common in nature but rare in non-living systems.

Researchers at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology have discovered a way to induce this cooperative behavior in organic semiconductors. The energy- and time-saving phenomenon could help improve the performance of smartwatches, solar cells, and other organic electronics.

Their research was published in Nature Communications.

“Our work brings semiconductors to life by unlocking the same dynamic properties that natural organisms such as viruses use to adapt and survive,” said the Beckman Institute researcher, Study co-author Yin Diao said.

Viruses may have mastered molecular cooperativity, but the same cannot be said for crystals. A non-living molecular structure classified by symmetry. While aesthetically pleasing, the molecules that make up the crystal structure have a diva-like quality and rarely work together. Instead, it tests the researcher’s patience by stepping through her structural transitions one molecule at a time. This process, which diamonds are famous for growing from carbon, requires intense heat, intense pressure, and thousands of years of isolation deep underground.

“Imagine breaking a finely crafted domino display brick by brick. Lead author of the study, Beckman Institute at the time of the study.

In contrast, cooperative transitions occur when molecules synchronously shift structures, like rows of dominoes flowing seamlessly on the floor. This collaborative method is quick, energy efficient, and easily reversible. This is why the viruses responsible for E. coli infections can tirelessly contract their protein-packed tails with little loss of energy.

For a long time, researchers have struggled to replicate this cooperative process in non-biological systems to the benefit of saving time and energy. It was of particular interest to Diao and Davies, who were wondering how the

“Molecular cooperativity helps biological systems function quickly and efficiently,” Davies said. “We thought, ‘If the molecules in electronic devices work together, can they show the same advantages?'”

Diao and Davies are working on organic electronic devices that rely on semiconductors made from molecules like hydrogen and carbon rather than inorganics like silicon. Silicon is a ubiquitous ingredient in laptops, desktops, and the smart devices that saturate today’s market.

“Because organic electronics are made from the same basic building blocks as living organisms such as humans, they unlock many new possibilities for applications,” says Diao, who is also an associate professor of chemistry and bioengineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. said. “In the future, we may be able to attach organic electronics to our brains to enhance cognition, or wear them like band-aids to convert body heat into electricity.”

Diao is researching the design of solar cells that stick to very thin windows that absorb sunlight and convert it into electricity. Organic semiconductors that bend without breaking and conform to the contours of human skin will likewise be “an important part of the future of organic electronic devices,” he said.

Although the future is certainly bright, a key step in designing such dynamic organic electronics is to create dynamic organic semiconductors. To do that, the semiconductor molecules must work together.

Domino inspired researchers’ approach to triggering molecular teamwork in semiconductor crystals. They found that rearranging clusters of hydrogen and carbon atoms unwound from a molecular core (also known as an alkyl chain) causes the molecular core itself to tilt, causing what researchers call an “avalanche” to collapse the entire crystal. I have found that it causes chaining. .”

“Just like dominoes, the molecules don’t move from a fixed location, only the tilt changes,” says Davies.

But tilting a series of molecules isn’t as easy or tactile as lifting a domino and rotating it 90 degrees. On a scale much smaller than a plastic game piece, the researchers applied gradual heat to the molecule’s alkyl chain. The increase in temperature caused a domino-like effect.

Using heat to rearrange the alkyl chains of the molecule also shrinks the crystal itself. This is the same as the tail of the virus before E. coli infection. In electronic devices, this property translates into a simple temperature-induced on/off switch.

The application of this discovery has not yet been fully realized. For now, researchers are excited about the first steps.

“The most exciting part is being able to see how these molecules change and how their structures evolve through these transitions,” Davies said.

With researchers from Purdue University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Argonne National Laboratory participating, we were able to unlock the potential of molecular collaboration through teamwork on an international scale. Raman spectroscopy was performed at the Beckman Institute Microscopy Suite.

