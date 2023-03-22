Google Launches Bard Chatbot To Compete With OpenAI’s ChatGPT





As Google seeks to fill a lost position in the race to commercialize generative artificial intelligence technology, it launched the Bard chatbot to compete with OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT.

The tech giant began rolling out its first standalone consumer AI product, a chatbot, on Tuesday. According to Google, Bard, which provides answers to text-based questions, will run separately from the Google search engine.

Its launch comes nearly four months after Microsoft-backed rival OpenAI gained global attention with the public release of its chatbot ChatGPT, bringing a powerful new language-based artificial intelligence to the Internet search business. caused a rush by tech giants to

Last week, OpenAI announced a new language model, GPT-4, that users can access via the premium version of ChatGPT and Microsoft’s search engine Bing. Chinese search giant Baidu has also released its own chatbot, Ernie. It is positioned as a Chinese language alternative to ChatGPT.

In recent weeks, generative AI has also been integrated into widely used productivity applications such as Google Workspace, including Google Docs and Gmail, Microsoft Office 365 software, and popular apps such as Duolingo, helping millions of people People can now start interacting. in technology.

According to Google, Bard will only generate answers in English, not computer code or other languages, and will provide access on a first-come, first-served basis to users who have signed up for a waiting list in the US and UK.

Google Research VP Zoubin Ghahramani hopes to get feedback and gradually increase the number of people who can access Bard. The reason is that we want to be able to test and learn from it before deploying it very widely.

Bard is built on top of Google’s AI technology known as LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications) and is trained on text data from across the open web. It’s also based on Google search results, which is an additional layer of training, so it’s less likely to be misinformed and contradictory.

Question-and-answer chatbots are one of the first waves of consumer products built on so-called generative AI, using vast amounts of human-generated text to generate plausible responses to queries. technology to generate.

But Google has lagged behind in launching conversational AI compared to rival Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI in January. Critics claim that Google is surrounded by a highly profitable search business. So his ability to summarize search results into a single answer discourages the introduction of generative AI.

Jack Krawczyk, one of Bard’s chief executives, said the company wants chatbots not to be treated as a replacement for search, but as an experiment to generate ideas and strategies.

He said this is because it exhibited the same limitations that models such as GPT-4 are known to have. This includes hallucinations, fabricated information, and biases gleaned from the training data.

Also, models aren’t fully responsive to real-time information from the web, so they tend to lag behind today, which can lead to inaccurate results.

Krawczyk said that the answer Bard produced does not provide citations to source material unless they are quoting directly from a particular website. However, Bard allows users to Google the facts they want clarified directly from the chatbot interface using his Google it button.

In a live demo, the chatbot was able to suggest different ways to write an article for the Financial Times on a particular topic, or offer ideas for a child’s birthday party.

The safety of this model has been tested internally by Google itself and by external consumers, so-called Trusted Testers, who sign up to test new Google products and services.

Last week, Google announced AI enhancements to Google Workspace, including Google Docs, Gmail, and Excel rival Google Sheets, whose tools will compose emails using different tones based on a few prompts. showed how to do it.

