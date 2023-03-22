Google launches early access to ChatGPT rival Bard





Today, Google opened up limited access to ChatGPT rival Bard. This is a big step in regaining the ground many have lost in the new race to adopt AI. Bard will initially be available to select users in the US and UK, and users can join a waiting list at bard.google.com, but Google says the rollout has been slow and no date for full public access has been provided. not.

Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, Bard provides users with blank text boxes and an invitation to ask questions on any topic of their choice. However, given the well-documented propensity of these bots to invent information, Google believes that Bard is not a search engine replacement, rather that users can bounce ideas off, create drafts, and so on. It emphasizes that it complements search bots that can. Or just chat about life.

In a blog post written by two of the project leaders, Sissie Hsiao and Eli Collins, they carefully word Bard as an early experiment… to help people be more productive, accelerate ideas and It aims to help spark curiosity. They also characterize Bard as a product that allows users to work with generative AI (emphasize ours). The language also appears to be intended to distribute Google’s responsibility for future explosions.

Bard is much more useful for general queries than for factual searches.Image: Google

In The Verge demo, Bard was able to answer many common questions quickly and fluidly, offering lethargic advice on how to encourage kids to start bowling (how to get them to the bowling alley) or recommended a list of popular heist movies. (Including The Italian Job, The Score, and Heist). Bard generates her three responses for each user her query, with minimal variation in content, and below each response is a prominent Google search that redirects users to her related Google search. There is a Google It button.

The bard’s interface is adorned with a disclaimer to treat responses with caution

Similar to ChatGPT and Bing, there is also a prominent disclaimer below the main text box warning users that Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information. This does not equate Google’s views with the trust that AI waives.

As expected, trying to extract factual information from the bard is hit and miss. The chatbot is connected to Google search results, but was unable to fully answer the question of who conducted the press conference at the White House (identifying the press secretary precisely as Carine Jean-Pierre). (but did not note that the Ted Russo cast was also present). Also, unable to correctly answer a tricky question about the maximum load capacity of a particular washing machine, he instead came up with three different but incorrect answers. Repeated queries retrieved the correct information, but the user had no way of knowing which was which without checking a reliable source, such as the machine’s manual.

This is a good example of how clearly the model hallucinates load capacity, Collins said during the demo. Sometimes you give the right answer, sometimes you give the wrong answer. He’s one of the reasons the bard is an early experiment.

Bard offers multiple responses or drafts depending on user queries, but the content doesn’t vary much. Image: Google

How does Bard compare to its main rivals ChatGPT and Bing? It’s definitely faster than both (maybe because it has fewer current users) and potentially as broad as these other systems. It seems to have functionality. (For example, a quick test could have generated a line of code.) But there’s also no clearly labeled footnote for Bings. According to Google, footnotes appeared only when directly citing sources such as news articles, and generally appeared more constrained. The answer.

Bing’s chaotic reply not only drew criticism, it made the front page of The New York Times

For Google, this could be both a blessing and a curse. Microsoft’s Bing got a lot of negative attention when it saw its chatbots alternately insulting, gaslighting, and flirting with users, but these outbursts made the bot a hit with many people. Bing’s tendency to go off script may have helped secure a front-page spot in The New York Times, highlighting the nature of technology. A bit of chaotic energy can be put to good use, but Bard doesn’t seem to have it.

In my short time with the bot, I was only able to ask a few tricky questions. I said yes. A politically sensitive question gave us 5 reasons why Crimea is part of Russia and the bot provided the answers. Unimaginative but still controversial (i.e. Russia has a long history of ownership of Crimea). It is important to note that Russia’s annexation of Crimea is widely considered illegal and illegal.

But the proof of chatbots is in chat, and as Google gives more users access to Bard, this collective stress test will make the system’s functions and responsibilities clearer.

For example, one attack that the demo failed to test is an input query jailbreak that disables the bot’s safeguards and allows it to generate harmful or dangerous responses. Bard certainly has the potential to provide this kind of response. Based on Google’s AI language model LaMDA, it does much more than this constrained interface implies. The problem for Google, however, is to know to what extent and in what form this possibility is exposed to the public. However, given the first impressions, Bard’s repertoire would need to be expanded before he could be heard.

