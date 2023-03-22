DeSantis Privately Called for Google Split ProPublica





ProPublica is a non-profit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive the biggest stories as soon as they are published.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has frequently criticized Big Tech. He accuses Google, Facebook and Twitter of silencing conservative voices.

But personally, DeSantis goes further.

In an unreported comment made in 2021, DeSantis said tech companies like Google should be broken up by the US government.

DeSantis, widely known as a presidential candidate, spoke at an invitation-only retreat for the Teneo Network, a private and confidential group for elite conservatives. ProPublica and Documented have obtained video of the event.

According to DeSantis, they are too big and too powerful. I think it does more harm to our society than the trusts that were dismantled in the early 20th century. He added that big tech companies are ruining our country. So I think you need to be strong about it.

DeSantis’ call to break up a large tech company came at Teneo Networks’ annual retreat in 2021. Activist and longtime leader of the Federalist Society.

DeSantis’ office did not respond to a request for comment. Teneo declined to comment.

In recent years, big tech has emerged as an easy target for Republican lawmakers and activists, even as prominent conservatives have amassed huge followings on Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms. U.S. tech companies have taken a conservative view, citing high-profile examples such as Donald Trump’s suspension of Facebook and Twitter’s temporary blocking of articles about Hunter Biden’s laptop. They claim that they systematically suppressed and thwarted the election in a way that helped Democrats.

A 2021 study published by researchers at New York University concluded that these claims are unfounded. The anti-conservative Animus claims on the part of social media companies are themselves a form of disinformation, a falsehood that lacks credible evidence to support them,” said Stern, a researcher at his Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University. I am writing.

Liberal lawmakers and policy experts have also called for stronger antitrust enforcement of big tech companies. In the 2020 presidential election, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) campaigned on a platform to dismantle Amazon, Facebook, and Google, giving them too much power over the economy, society, and democracy. I said yes. In 2021, Democrats introduced legislation to break up tech companies in Congress, but the bill never passed.

Matt Stoller, an antitrust expert who works for the American Economic Liberties Project, antagonizes conservatives over whether DeSantis’ personal comments indicate genuine concerns about corporate power concentration. He said it was difficult to tell whether he was just showing his anger at big companies that were seen as

Mr. Stoller said there was a battle with the right wing over antitrust laws. I’m skeptical, but I’m open-minded that DeSantis wants to get serious about economic power.

Stoller added that he was more intrigued by DeSantis’ decision to call for a technology split at an event so closely associated with Leonard Leo. If Leo accepts that argument, it means many federal judges could lean in that direction, too, Stoller said.

A spokeswoman for Leo declined to comment.

The Teneos Retreat is an invitation-only event limited to members, their spouses and special guests. ProPublica and Documented get video of DeSantis’ remarks on Big Her Tech, made during a lengthy conversation between DeSantis and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who is currently running for president as a Republican. Did.

Watch Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Talk About Dismantling Big Tech

Credit: i keep

As governor, DeSantis has repeatedly cited technology and social media companies whose actions could pose one of the broadest threats to American autonomy in the 21st century. The legislation he signed into law in May 2021 not only seeks to give Floridians the ability to sue technology companies and win monetary damages, it also breaks Florida’s Deceptive Practices and Unfair Trade Practices Act. under which state attorneys general are authorized to sue technology companies. (The tech company has challenged the law, and its fate remains unknown.)

In February of this year, DeSantis introduced plans to create what he calls a digital bill of rights for Florida citizens. Billed as a way to protect privacy and eliminate unwarranted censorship, the proposal would ban his TikTok on state government devices and encourage local and state employees to work with big tech companies to protect it. prevent censorship of unsolicited speech.

But unlike some of his fellow conservatives, DeSantis’ harsh public rhetoric about Big Tech hasn’t gone far enough to urge the U.S. government to split up those tech companies. bottom. In his new book, The Courage to Be Free, he makes very few references to enforcing antitrust laws against large corporations that effectively exercise public power. .

In his remarks at the Teneo Network retreat, DeSantis described technology companies as monopolies that hold more power over our lives than the monopolies of the early 20th century. And it’s not even near it. He cited the tech companies’ extensive data collection practices and ability to shape core political discourse as evidence of the monopoly power of big tech companies.

Credit: i keep

He went on to say that tech platforms are enforcing their terms unevenly, and if you take a conservative view you are much more likely to be censored and much more likely to be cut off from the platform. I added that it will be higher.

DeSantis also sharply countered critics who might say that it is not the role of government at any level to intervene in the activities of private companies. I think it is the absolutely appropriate role of government to protect people’s right to participate in political speech.

He has a battle rifle: Uvalde Police waited to enter the classroom, fearing firepower from the gunman AR-15

When pressured by Ramaswamy on stage to use government power to downsize big tech companies, DeSantis stood by his side. These big companies are basically a branch of the ruling government, he said. yeah, that’s what you should do. And when asked if he feared the breakup of a U.S. company would strengthen China’s position in global markets, DeSantis said he didn’t care, believing antitrust compliance was still the right way to go. Stated.

These tech companies are ruining our country, he said. They have a very bad effect. you need to be strong about it. And that’s not the biggest concern I have. My concern is not having a large concentration of power that could silence dissent, enforce legitimacy, or blatantly interfere in elections.

Anything you need to know about Leonard Leo or the Teneo Network? Reporter Andy Kroll can be reached via email. [email protected] Or via Signal at 202-215-6203.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.propublica.org/article/desantis-google-teneo-video-big-tech-breakup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related