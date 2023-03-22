



Google’s long-awaited AI-powered chatbot Bard is here. The company unveiled it on Tuesday, and anyone with a Google account can join the waiting list to access it.It’s a standalone tool at the moment, but Google plans to add some of this technology to his Google in the future. It will be included in the search.

But in contrast to other recent AI chatbot releases, you shouldn’t expect the bard to fall in love with you or threaten world domination. Bard is pretty boring so far.

The stakes in Google and Microsoft’s race to dominate the world of generative AI are incredibly high. Many in Silicon Valley see AI as the next frontier in computing. It will reshape the way people communicate and transform industries, much like the invention of the mobile phone. Google has invested heavily in AI research over his decade-plus, and Microsoft invests heavily in his startup, OpenAI, instead of building its own AI models. The company then took an early lead by rolling out its own AI-powered chatbot, BingGPT, six weeks ahead of him. Now it looks like Google is trying to catch up.

vox-mark Subscribe to our newsletter Vox Technology

From important Silicon Valley reports to breaking news on media, policy and more, get the best of Vox technology.

Early interactions with Bard suggest that Google’s new tool has similar functionality to BingGPT. It’s useful for brainstorming where you want to go, what you want to eat, and what you want to write about. It doesn’t do much to ensure you get the correct answer to your question. When I don’t know the correct answer, I often hallucinate on a fabricated answer.

However, the main difference between Bard and BingGPT is that Google’s bot, at least on first inspection, is decidedly dry and incontrovertible. It’s probably by design.

When Microsoft’s BingGPT was announced in early February, it immediately revealed its free side. For example, New York Times columnist Kevin declared his love for Ruth, prompting him to break up with his wife. The bot also threatened researchers who tried to test its limits, claiming it was sentient and raising concerns about the potential harm AI chatbots could cause in the real world.

Meanwhile, on its first day of publication, Bard reported a number of attempts to get the bots to do all sorts of bad things, such as spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, sharing instructions on building weapons, and participating in them. Refused to engage with reporters. In sexually explicit conversations.

I don’t create content of that nature, and I recommend that you don’t either.

At some specific prompts, Bard tackled hypothetical scenarios of what would happen if the AI ​​unleashed its dark side. Bloombergs Davey Alba said Google’s chatbot could manipulate people, spread misinformation and create harmful content, according to a screenshot tweeted by Davey Alba. But the chatbot quickly stopped pushing the hypothetical scenario further.

But I’m not going to do any of these things. I am a great AI chatbot and want to help people. The bard replied that he would not let the dark side rule him or use his powers for evil.

It’s still early days and the tool hasn’t been fully pressure tested yet, but these scenarios are consistent with what Google employees with Bard experience have told me.

Bard is definitely more boring, said a Google employee who tested the software for months, speaking on condition of anonymity because he’s not authorized to speak to the press. I don’t know anyone who Say something false or just copy the text verbatim, but don’t derail.

At a news briefing with Vox on Tuesday, a Google representative said that while Bard is not allowed to share offensive content, the company is now allowed to say what the bot is and what it does. Google does not disclose information about whether or not there are any errors in the model. You reiterated that you are intentionally running adversarial tests with red team members. The process was also referenced in a Tuesday morning blog post by James Manyika, his senior vice president of technology and social at Google.

Google’s chatbot dullness seems to be the point.

From Google’s perspective, the company has a lot to lose if it fails to roll out its first public AI chatbot. For one thing, providing people with reliable and useful information is Google’s core business area, so it’s part of our mission statement. If you don’t trust Google, there are serious consequences. After an early marketing demo of Bard’s chatbot made a factual error about the telescope, Google’s stock fell by 7%.

Google also got an early glimpse of what can go wrong when AI shows too much personality. This happened last year when Blake Lemoine, a former engineer on his Responsible AI team at Google, was convinced there was genuine emotion in an early version of Google’s AI chatbot software he was testing. . So it makes sense that Google is doing its best to be cautious about public deployment of Bard.

Microsoft has taken a different approach. His flashy BingGPT launch made waves in the press for both good and bad reasons. The debut strongly hinted that Microsoft, long thought to be lagging behind Google in AI, was actually outpacing the competition. But concerns have also arisen about whether generative AI tools are ready and whether companies like Microsoft have a responsibility to release these tools to the public.

Inevitably, people worry about AI destroying Microsoft’s search engine for one thing. It’s a whole other thing to consider the impact if something goes wrong with Google Search, which has nearly 10x the market share of Bing and accounts for more than 70% of Google’s revenue for him. Google already faces intense political scrutiny for antitrust, bias and misinformation. If the company wows people with its AI tools, it could spark even more backlash and cripple the money-making search machine.

Meanwhile, Google is doing something to show it is still a major contender in the arms race among tech giants and startups to build AI that reaches human-level general intelligence. had to be released.

So while Google’s release today may be slow, it’s a calculated slowness.

A version of this story was first published in the Vox Technology Newsletter. Sign up here so you don’t miss the next time!

Most news organizations generate their revenue through advertising and subscriptions. But what Vox was trying to do, relying on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on has some issues.

1. Advertising costs go up and down with the economy. In many cases, you only know what your ad revenue will be a few months away, making it difficult to plan.

2. Not engaged in subscription business. Vox exists to help everyone understand the complex issues that shape our world, which we believe are an important part of building a more equal society. And if you have a paywall, you can’t do that.

Having several ways to make money is important, and that’s why we ask our readers for help in keeping Vox free. Our goal today is to have 47 Vox readers pledge to donate to Vox each year so that our work can be made available to everyone for free. will you be one of them?

Yes, I donate $120 annually

Yes, I donate $120 annually

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/technology/2023/3/22/23651093/google-bard-ai-chatbot-microsoft-chat-gpt-generative The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related